Now that the days are getting shorter, it’s time to cozy up at home for some movie and/or game nights with pizza. It’s such a versatile food, and hey, it makes everyone smile. I prefer to make my own because it’s so much more affordable and I can customize it to my liking. This bacon/onion/mushroom version is one of my favorites. This recipe makes two pizzas, but I halve the recipes for the toppings and crust to make one for just myself, then get all comfy and stream a movie. It’s the best!

When making this pizza, I roll the dough as thin as I can and pre-cook it for a few minutes, keeping a close eye on it. This method ensure a crisp crust.

And as far as toppings go, less is really more. Piling on too many ingredients will make your pizza soggy, so take it easy. You’ll also want to forget about fresh mozzarella for this pizza and just use the shredded kind straight from the bag. The measurements for all the ingredients I have listed here are suggestions only. Remember that saying, “measure with your heart”? For pizza, pull back a little, okay?

After baking, please allow the pizza to sit for 10 minutes or so. You don’t want to burn your mouth with the cheese! But in case you do, to add a bit of a cooling effect to your meal, serve this big Italian salad that tastes better than you can get in any restaurant anywhere. And follow up with your favorite gelato if you still have room in your tummy. See, you’re all set — now go pick out that movie!

Bacon/Onion/Mushroom Pizza

• 1 pound bacon, diced

• 2 large yellow onions, thinly sliced

• 1/4 pound button or portobello mushrooms, thinly sliced

• 1 (14-ounce) jarred or homemade pizza sauce

• 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

• 12 ounces shredded mozzarella

• Parmesan for garnish

Sauté bacon in a large skillet over medium heat until done but not crisp. Drain and place on paper towels, reserving 1-2 tablespoons of bacon grease for sautéing onions and mushrooms.

Place the onions in the sauté pan and slowly cook with the lid on until caramelized, stirring occasionally. Add mushrooms at the last few minutes, cooking until browned and all liquid is cooked away.

Divide pizza sauce in half and spread on pre-cooked crusts (see instructions below).

Divide Italian seasoning and mozzarella then sprinkle over sauce. Divide onions and mushrooms and place on pizzas, followed by the bacon.

Crust

• 1 tablespoon active dry yeast

• 1 1/2 cup warm water

• 2 teaspoons sugar

• 3 tablespoons olive oil, plus 1-2 teaspoons for pans

• 2 1/2 cups white flour

• 2 cups whole wheat flour

• 1 teaspoon salt

• Corn meal

Dissolve yeast in the warm water. Stir in sugar and let stand for 5 minutes until the mixture bubbles slightly. Stir in oil. Combine flours and salt, then slowly stir into liquid mixture with a wooden spoon. Knead for 5 minutes. Allow to rise in a greased bowl in a warm place for 45 minutes or more.

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Oil two 12-inch pizza pans and sprinkle with corn meal. Divide dough into 2 balls. Roll out on floured board and spread in pans. Bake crusts for 3 minutes. Remove from oven.

After adding toppings, return to oven for 8-10 more minutes, checking the bottom of the crusts to be sure they are thoroughly browned. Remove from the oven and sprinkle with parmesan. Allow to cool for 10 minutes. Yield: 2 12-inch pizzas

Big Italian Salad

• 1 large romaine heart, chopped

• 1 small head of radicchio, halved, cored and coarsely chopped

• 1/4 head of iceberg lettuce, coarsely chopped

• 1 celery rib, thinly sliced

• 1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced

• 1/2 cup cherry tomatoes

• 1/4 cup pitted green or black olives

• 8 pepperoncini, sliced

• 2 ounces (1 cup) Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, shaved

Place in a large bowl and toss.

Dressing

• 1 garlic clove, smashed

• Kosher salt

• 2 tablespoons mayonnaise

• 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

• 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

• 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons olive oil

• Freshly ground black pepper

In a large bowl, mash the garlic into a paste with a generous pinch of salt.

Whisk in the mayonnaise, vinegar and oregano, then whisk in the olive oil. Season with pepper. Add to salad and toss well. Yield: 4 servings

Karen Schneider cooks and writes in the village of Cundy’s Harbor. You can reach her at iwrite33@comcast.net.

