Local author and retired educator Helene McGlauflin is celebrating the publication of her third collection of poetry, “Solstice,” with an upcoming book signing and poetry readings.

McGlauflin will be at Sherman’s Bookshop in Topsham from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, for a book signing. In December, she will be part of a local author spotlight at Curtis Memorial Library (6 p.m. Dec. 16) and a featured artist at Literary Salon hosted by the Maine Writer’s Studio, followed by an open mic, at Inn at Park Row in Brunswick (6:30 p.m. Dec. 18).

“Solstice” is a sweet selection of poems written for and during the dark days before the winter solstice. McGlauflin’s poems utilize imagery from the night sky, root cellars, fireflies, gestation in darkness and birth to remind readers to search for light, wait for light, hope for light, see light. Her poems are an accessible, welcome comfort in these times of uncertainty when every soul needs the reassurance of the beauty and faith found in poetry.

McGlauflin’s articles, stories and poems have appeared in books, small presses, magazines and professional journals. “Solstice” is her third collection of poetry, published by Finishing Line Press. She is also the author of “Calm and Alert: Yoga and Mindfulness Practices to Teach Self-regulation” and “Social Skills to Children” (2018: PESI Publishing). McGlauflin is a parent and grandparent living in Midcoast Maine with her husband Bruce. Contact her at mcglauflinh@gmail.com or visit calmandalert.com.

