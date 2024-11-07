Wreaths Across America

South Buxton Cemetery, 1187 River Road, will again participate this year in the Wreaths Across America observance next month. The ceremony is held in conjunction with one at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

The cemetery in Buxton will conduct a program with veterans, Scouts and volunteers placing wreaths on gravestones of military veterans on Dec. 14. More than 550 veterans are buried in the cemetery.

Families can order wreaths at $17 each for a loved one, or can contribute without naming a specific veteran or burial lot. Wreaths ordered without a designated lot identified will be randomly placed.

Checks are payable to Wreaths Across America and mailed to South Buxton Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 405, Bar Mills, ME 04004. Wreaths can also be ordered online at wreathsacrossamerica.org.

Orders must be received by Dec. 3. For more information, call cemetery association President Richard “Sandy” Atkinson at 929-6495.

