BRUNSWICK – Reverend Dr. Fred David Mueller, died on Nov. 1, 2024 in Brunswick, Maine. He was born to Fritz and Evelyn (Haines) Mueller on May 20, 1950, in Philadelphia, Pa. Fred loved God and spreading God’s word. He was ordained into the Reformed Church of America by Philadelphia Classis in June of 1975. Fred joyfully served as pastor for Second Reformed Church in Jersey City, NJ (75-84), Herkimer Reformed Church, NY (84-93), First Reformed Church Hudson, NY (93-97), Locust Valley Reformed, NY (97-03) and Hillsborough Reformed Church at Millstone, NJ (03-22), also serving as a relief pastor across Maine in recent years. Fred loved the outdoors and was an avid sailor, canoeist, and fisherman. Fred loved to read and was fond of telling stories and jokes, even during his sermons. Fred created a community wherever he went. In his retirement, he loved caring for his grandsons Henry and Connor after school. Fred was predeceased by his parents, as well as his sister, Donna. He is survived by his sister, Claire; his daughters, Rebekah Strasburger (Justin), and Lizzie Mueller-Casartello (Matt), a son, Matthew Whitman (Alyssa); and his three beloved grandsons, Connor, Henry, and Jeremiah. Fred also leaves behind friends whom he loved and thought of as family.The family would like to thank the staff at Midcoast Hospital and local friends for their extraordinary kindness and efforts to make Fred’s dream of marrying his youngest daughter Lizzie come true in his final days.A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at the First Baptist Church, Mt. Vernon, Maine. Fred will be laid to rest with his parents and sister in Churchville Cemetery in Churchville, Pa. 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com. Fred’s family encourages donations to:First Baptist Churchof Mt. Vernon321 Pond Rd.Mt. Vernon, ME 04352

