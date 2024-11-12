FREEPORT – Nancy Darlene Gunn, 86, of Freeport, passed away at home on July 26, 2024.

Born on Nov. 1, 1937, in Mt. Vernon, Ill., to Ruby and Elmer Hawkins, Nancy grew up in Mt. Vernon alongside her five siblings and graduated from Mt. Vernon Township High School in 1956.

Nancy attended cosmetology school and worked as a licensed cosmetologist in her early adult years. She later studied at Rend Lake Community College and Missouri Southern State College. She left Mt. Vernon to work in Chicago, Ill. as a telephone operator where she met her first husband, Paul A. Steelhammer. They had two children together, Paul and John Steelhammer. She later remarried a military man, William T. Higgins, and together they had a daughter, Susan Higgins. On Aug. 10, 1996, she married Douglas Gunn and became a stepmother to his children, Joyce Jacobs and Ross Gunn. Together they shared many adventures and started a business, “Pine Santas”, where Doug carved wooden Santas and Nancy painted them.

Throughout her life, Nancy held various roles: she was a stay-at-home mother and military wife while her children were young, and later worked as a waitress and sales clerk. She eventually joined L.L.Bean in Freeport, where she contributed in areas such as returns, picking, and packing.

Nancy was always very community minded and volunteered anyplace she thought she could make a difference. She served on the Lisbon School Board, volunteered with Snowball Express as part of her involvement with Gold Star Wives, and was instrumental in founding the Maine chapter of the Gold Star Wives. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Gold Star Wives, and the Freeport Historical Society.

Nancy cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, finding great joy in the time she spent with them. She also enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and playing Mahjong.

Nancy is survived by her children, son, Paul Steelhammer of Clyde, Calif., son, John Steelhammer (Karen) of Winthrop, daughter, Susan Adell of Hebron, stepson, Ross Gunn (Heather) of Freeport and stepdaughter, Joyce Jacob (David) of Texas. She leaves behind grandchildren Corey Brule (Kaitlyn), Nicole Kalkman (Jake), Paul Steelhammer, Sam Adell (Hailee), Jordan Babineau (Stephanie), AJ Babineau, Scott Babineau, Gabe Bean, and Brett Adell; as well as great-grandchildren Alex, Jack, Mia, Addison, Caroline, Masen, Jocelyn, Lyllian, Camden, Ainsley, Aidan, Lincoln, and Brooklyn.

Nancy is also survived by her brother, Elmer Hawkins, sister, Betty Wallace, sisters-in-law Kay Hawkins and Carol Quish (Tom); and many extended family members and friends.

She was predeceased by her husband, Doug Gunn; her parents; her brothers Dick and Larry Hawkins, her sister, Juanita Adams; daughter-in-law, Sharon Steelhammer, and son-in-law, Doug Adell.

Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at http://www.albert-burpee.com .

A Celebration of Nancy’s life will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, at Yarmouth Amvets, 148 Main St., Yarmouth.

Arrangements are under the care of Albert and Burpee Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 253 Pine St., Lewiston, 782-7201.

Donations may be made in Nancy’s memory to the

Gary Sinise Foundation,

P.O. Box 40726

Nashville, TN 37204

or online at https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate

Copy the Story Link