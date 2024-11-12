Explore the Rockland Public Library with members of the Rockland Poetry Peers, who will share poetic responses to art in the historic building, and Deputy Library Director Patty King, who will talk about the background of the art pieces. Art will include paintings by illustrator Debby Atwell, oil paintings by artists Laura Waller and Ronald Frontin, and sculptures by Bernard Langlais. The Rockland Poetry Peers writing group has been meeting at the library since September 2023.

The event is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19. The Rockland Public Library is located at 80 Union St. For more information, email pking@rocklandmaine.gov or call 594-0310.

