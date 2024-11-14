A Topsham scrap metal shredding facility will pay $42,613 to settle a dispute with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the EPA announced Tuesday.

The EPA alleges that Grimmel Industries, Inc., violated the Clean Air Act because it didn’t have the correct air emissions license for its shredder, which limits the amount of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that may be released into the air, and failed to meet “technology requirements.” Additionally, EPA alleged that the company failed to get a Clean Air Act Title V operating permit, also known as an air emission license. Grimmel’s failure to have the proper permits in place resulted in the facility having incorrect air emission limits at the time of an EPA inspection.

The fine comes as part of a settlement with the EPA. Grimmel also “submitted a permit application to the State of Maine for its shredding activities that will improve the facility’s compliance with federal and state laws,” according to the EPA.

“Having permits that restrict emissions are incredibly important to keeping communities in-the-know and protecting the environment around us. Facilities like Grimmel Industries’ that emit air pollution must follow the law to ensure that local neighborhoods don’t face unnecessary air quality burdens,” said EPA New England Regional Administrator David W. Cash. “Clean Air Act settlements, like this one, reiterate EPA’s commitment to protecting public health and the environment, and make sure that companies are being held accountable for their actions.”

Grimmel didn’t immediately respond to a message requesting comment Thursday afternoon.

