BRUNSWICK – Edna June King Waterhouse, daughter of Marc N. and Lilla M. Sherman King passed away peacefully on Friday Nov. 8, 2024. She was born on Aug. 20, 1937, in Claremont, N.H., where her father was a manager for JJ Newberry’s department store. She and her family moved to Bath, where she went to school, graduating from Morse High School in 1955. She went on to become a registered nurse after graduating from nursing school at Maine Medical Center in 1958 and became a private duty nurse at Maine Medical Center and had three children. Edna moved to Saranac Lake, N.Y., and worked at Saranac Lake Memorial Hospital as a nursing supervisor. After five years Edna moved back to Bath. There she worked at Bath Memorial Hospital as a nursing supervisor until she retired in 1987. Edna worked as a nurse for a total of 30 years. Edna spent her life taking care of people whether they were family, friends or patients at the hospital. She was so caring and the greatest nurse and well liked and loved.

In August 1973, she met the love of her life, John W. Waterhouse Jr. They loved camping, starting out in a tent with three children and a dog going all the way up to a motorhome. They belonged to the Good Sam camping group and made several friends traveling all over New England and across the United States. They eventually wintered in Sarasota, Fla. Edna sold Mary Kay Cosmetic Consultant for 14 years. She was a member of Bath United Methodist Church, was a past president of the Cosmopolitan Club in Bath and a member of the Bath Alumni Association. She loved to knit, work puzzles, word search, Bingo and most of all her Boston Red Sox. She made the best pies; she and dad would make homemade zucchini relish. She loved spoiling her grandchildren, teaching them how to bake, garden, and would get down on the floor to wrestle with them.

Edna was predeceased by her parents, her sister, Laura Small. She is survived by her daughter Melinda Waterhouse Theriault and her life partner Kevin Hook of Bath, two sons, Bradley S. Waterhouse and his wife Diane of Topsham, and Craig R. Waterhouse and his wife, Bronda of Geraldine, Alabama. Eight grandchildren: David Theriault (Julie) of Durham, N.C.; John Theriault (Emily) of Knoxville, Tenn.; Jennifer Oxton (James) of Saco, Bradley Waterhouse Jr. (Kaylee) of Auburn, Jake Waterhouse (Nancy Yater), Heather Waterhouse Spradlin (Jason) of Alabama, Jessica Chester (Nathaniel) of Alabama, and Kristin White (Emily) of Florida; seven great-grandchildren, Addison and Marc Theriault, Collin and Mia Theriault, Hanna Brook Drain, Ryker Chester and Xan Waterhouse

At Edna’s request there will not be any visiting hours or a service. Edna will be buried next to her husband in Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath, at the convenience of the family.

