Leaders of the Freeport Police and Fire departments and Cumberland County Emergency Management will discuss preparations for winter weather emergencies and other potential disasters at “Stay Safe: an Emergency Preparedness Event,” from 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Freeport Community Center.

Three officials (Nathanial Goodman, Freeport Chief of Police; Robert Bernard, Freeport Fire Chief; and Matthew Yeaton with Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency) will speak at the event and discuss their roles in the event of a disaster and what individuals can do to prepare on their own.

“People of all ages and walks of life are concerned about safety in a disaster, and we aim to reach as many people as possible on this important topic,” Marie O’Donnell, Age-Friendly Freeport and Pownal coordinator, said in a prepared release.

Freeport Community Services’ Age-Friendly Freeport and Pownal invites community members to attend to learn about how to prepare for emergencies as extreme weather becomes more common.

“We believe our community will benefit from having that conversation and everyone being on the same page in the event of an emergency,” said Sarah Lundin, FCS executive director. “We all need to be working on this together.”

Each presenter will speak for about 15 minutes, and there will be about 20 mins of Q&A at the end.

Snacks and refreshments will be provided. This event is free and open to the community. Freeport Community Center is located at 53 Depot St.

Copy the Story Link