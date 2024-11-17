NEW GLOUCESTER – Dianne Joy Morais beloved wife, sister, aunt, great-aunt, friend and organic gardener passed away on Nov. 7, 2024, after a long, courageous battle with metastatic colon cancer.

Dianne was born Nov. 19, 1951, in Waterville, the youngest child to the late Rodolphe and Arlene Morais of South China.

In her younger years, she enjoyed playing and working at the family campground, Sunset View on Threemile Pond. She attended Erskine Academy and, in 1974, graduated with a degree in Business Education from Thomas College. Dianne taught typing at the new Maranacook School for three years and then migrated to Northern California where she worked in a new exciting career in technology and business – sales of new computers.

When her sister Sandra passed in 1988, Dianne came home to Maine to raise her 6 year old nephew, Bret, in Scarborough. In 1991, she became reacquainted with an old friend, Kemp Carey. Dianne and Kemp spent 33 wonderful years together building a beautiful life and home in New Gloucester.

Dianne was a gentle, kind soul, a nature lover and enjoyed being here in New Gloucester along the Royal River. She loved all four seasons. In the fall, she loved the apples and vibrant colors. In the winter, she enjoyed sledding down our small hill with Lily her Springer Spaniel, chasing close behind and skating on the ice in the back field. Spring and summer brought her beautiful gardens. She loved starting her day by walking our springer spaniels first thing in the morning no matter the weather. In recent years she was able to enjoy time with her nephew, Bret (Danielle) and his young family. She loved being a great-aunt to Evan and Hazel.

Dianne often said she felt so fortunate to be able to live here on our land – the seasons, the bugs, snakes, turtles, ducks, turkeys, hawks, eagles, otter, deer, beaver, fox, coyotes, bear, bobcat and even moose. She loved the wildflowers, butterflies, bees, and had special trees for her meditation and thought – her beautiful spirit always in tune with nature around her.

Dianne’s lifelong passion was gardening, planning her days around the gardens. She built beautiful flower gardens around her home but was most proud of her vegetable gardens. Starting as soon as the soil would allow, she had peas in the ground, then came the asparagus, beets, lettuce, broccoli, garlic, onions, squash, blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, string beans and many more. Her organic gardening produced great bounties of vegetables and fruits – certainly more than we could eat. She canned, dried and froze to preserve the bounties of her labor. There was always something to send home with family and friends. She loved being in the garden, sporting her dirt-stained overalls. Lily, her four- legged companion knew when Diane picked up the wheelbarrow in the garage that they were headed for the garden, and off they would go.

Dianne operated CareMor, a life insurance screening business, for 12 years from her home office and enjoyed working with agents and nurses all around the state. She later created “cultivateyourintuition” a spirituality web site where she enjoyed researching and writing about her thoughts and sharing her findings. Prior to her illness, she was involved in learning how to write and market her writing in this new world of the internet and AI.

Dianne is survived by Kemp Carey, her loving husband and partner for 33 years, constant companion, and caretaker. She also leaves behind a sister, Pat Luke of Baileys Harbor, Wis.; nephew, Bret Morais (Danielle) and their twins Evan and Hazel of Cornville; niece, Pam Reay and her son Rahlo of Pembroke, Mass.; niece Danielle Morais of Putnam Valley, N.Y.; nephew, Jason Morais (Lorie) and daughter, Sophia from Northwood, N.H.; niece, Penny Orstead (Bret) and sons Alex, Ben and Chris of Baileys Harbor, Wis.; cousins Nancy, Ruth, David (Sondra), Gary and Stephen (Roberta) Arnold.

Dianne’s wishes are to be cremated at Direct Cremation of Maine and laid to rest with her mother and sister at Chadwick Cemetery in South China. We will have a celebration of Dianne’s life in May at her home. Contact Kemp at kcarey57@hotmail.com

