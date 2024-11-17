SACO – Marc V. Huff, 60, of Saco, passed away peacefully at his home on Oct. 25, 2024.

He was born in Fayetteville, N.C. on Nov. 22, 1963, son to the late Galen K. and Rita B. (Cook) Huff.

Visitation is scheduled from 9-11 a.m. with a Funeral Service beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, at Scarborough Free Baptist Church, 55 Mussey Rd., Scarborough.

To view Marc’s memorial page or to leave an online condolence for the family please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com

