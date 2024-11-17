AUGUSTA, Ga. – Phillip Reed Durrell, 83, of Augusta, Ga., went home to be with Jesus on Nov. 6, 2024, and now has all the answers to the questions he was asked when he taught adult Sunday school and couldn’t answer precisely.

Phillip was born in Portland Nov. 2, 1941, second child and first son of Linwood Phillips and Edithe Etta (Reed) Durrell. Phillip grew up in South Portland, graduated South Portland High School in 1960 and attended University of Maine Orono on and off over the next decade attaining dean’s list the last two years he was there, where he received a bachelor’s degree in English, with a minor degree in French and a master’s degree in German. He taught German at the Maine Central Institute in Pittsfield from 1970-1971, moving to Mattanawcook Academy in Lincoln in 1973, and eventually uninterrupted at Calais High School from 1976 to 2006 when he retired.

Phillip was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1964 where he waived his draft and enlisted as a clerk-typist and was stationed at Fort Myers, Va. where he re-met his childhood friend, Karen Ann Dodge, marrying her in 1965. He then was stationed overseas in Frankfurt, Germany and eventually ended his service in 1967.

Phillip loved hunting, especially duck hunting, fishing, boating, and flying. His wife, for their anniversary, got a Maine vanity plate of DUCKS for the multiple Ford Broncos he owned over the years and most, if not all of Calais residents ‘quacked’ as he drove by for all the years he lived there.

Phillip was an elder at the Church of the Open Bible in Alexander, sang in the choir and taught Sunday school for he truly loved the Lord Jesus Christ.

Phillip was predeceased by his parents and parents-in-law, Forest Raymond Dodge Sr. and Mabel Foster Allen Dodge; his older sister, Diane Durrell; his wife of 58 years, Karen Ann; first son, Phillip Reed Durrell II, and his third son, Raymond Allen Durrell.

Phillip is survived by his son and wife, Howard Arthur and Danielle Marie of Martinez, Ga.; his six grandsons, all boys, therefore all Durrells, Steven Phillip of Reichelsheim, Germany, Phillip David of Calais, Jack Darius of Martinez, Ga., Gabriel Hunter of Calais, Logan Marius of Martinez, Ga., and Samuel James of Calais. He is also survived by his sister, Deborah Rideout (James) of Scarborough, sister-in-law, Laura Merrill of Durham, and two brothers-in-law of Freeport, Alan Dodge (Donna), and Carl Dodge (Marilyn); many nieces, nephews; and great-nieces and nephews survive him as well.

Burial will be in Brooklawn Cemetery in Portland.

In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the

Church of the Open Bible

1222 Airline Rd.,

Alexander, ME 04694

