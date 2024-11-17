WINDHAM – Carroll McDonald passed away at St. Andres Heath Care on Nov. 14, 2024.

Carroll was born on his family’s farm in Windham on March 1, 1925, the first son of Edwin A. and Nellie M. (Wood) McDonald.

Carroll grew up in Windham and graduated from Windham High School in 1942. He learned to play the trumpet at an early age, and throughout his high school years he played in a local dance band. He continued to play for various local bands before forming his own group known as the Don Carroll Orchestra.

In the Fall of 1942, he attended Northeastern Business College in Portland, and in July 1943 he volunteered to serve on active duty in the United States Army Air Corps. He graduated from Flying School in December 1944, at which time he was assigned to a fighter transition squadron flying the world famous P-51 Mustang. During his time of active duty he was married to his high school sweetheart, Marjorie Steeves.

In 1947 he was appointed as a Rural Letter Carrier to serve the Windham area, which he did for 32 years until his retirement in 1980. He was very active in the Rural Letter Carriers Association and was elected to serve as State President of the group for two years in the 1970s.

He was a member of the Presumpscot Lodge of Masons, Windham Hill Church, Windham Historical Society, and member and past commander of the American Legion Post 148. For many years he volunteered as a driver for the Meals on Wheels program.

He was predeceased by his wife, Marjorie McDonald in 2007; his son, David McDonald in 2013; and his brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Elizabeth McDonald in 2014.

He is survived by his partner, friend and companion, Joan Esty of Windham; a daughter, Karen Hopkins (Blaine) of Greenville; granddaughters Maureen Hopkins (Barbara) of Auburn and Brenda Lebo (Mark) of Milford, N.Y.; and daughter-in-law, Molly McDonald of Arcanum, Ohio; as well as several nieces and nephews.

His family would like to thank the staff of Saint Andres Health Care in Biddeford for the exceptional care that he received in the months prior to his death.

Visiting hours will be held 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday Nov. 21 at Dolby Blais Segee Funeral Home, 434 River Rd., Windham.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the American Legion Field Allen Post 148 in Carroll’s honor.

