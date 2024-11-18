Cooper Flagg and the Duke men’s basketball team suffered their first loss of the season last a week, a 77-72 setback to Kentucky. Flagg had a monster game, but two late turnovers cost the Blue Devils.

Here’s a look back at Flagg’s week and what is up next for Duke:

Last week

Flagg earned his second double-double against Kentucky, scoring 26 points with 11 rebounds and two blocks, but Duke suffered its first loss.

Flagg had a tying basket with 1:12 left, but also had a key turnover with 14 seconds left.

“Coach trusted me to go and make a play, like he said it didn’t work out,” Flagg said during postgame interviews. “I’m glad he had that trust in me to put the ball in my hands. I’m looking for it in that moment. It didn’t work out, but I’m still going to look for it no matter what.”

The Blue Devils bounced back with an 86-35 win over Wofford, and Flagg scored eight points with nine rebounds and six assists. He blocked two shots and recorded three steals.

For the season, he’s averaging 16.3 points and 9.5 rebounds, and is shooting 44.2% from the field.

This week

Friday, Nov. 22

Opponent: At No. 9 Arizona

Time: 10:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Noteworthy: No. 6 Duke will take on the Wildcats in what will be Flagg’s first road game as a Blue Devil. Arizona opened with wins over Canisius and Old Dominion, but were beaten by Wisconsin 103-88 Saturday. The Wildcats are led by Jaden Bradley (14.7 points per game), KJ Lewis (12.3 points) and Caleb Love (11.0 points). Tobe Awaka is averaging 12.3 rebounds to go with 10.3 points.

