Courtney Holub of Portland is the executive director of WinterKids, a nonprofit group dedicated to increasing physical outdoor activity for children and families in winter. She’s also co-founder of Maine Women in Philanthropy,

It’s a late-summer morning, and I’m up before 5 a.m., ready to start my day. I fumble to find my glasses and head downstairs to let out my two dogs, hoping their excitement doesn’t wake the sleeping kiddos.

Once the dogs are fed, I’m off for a run at Back Cove. The sun is shining, and it’s a beautiful day by the water. Ideally, I’d run there and back, but as a mom, finding time for three miles, alone, is a victory.

Returning home, the kids are up, dressed and ready to go. We stroll over to Bird & Co. for brunch – a place I have frequented since they opened. We sit outside, and I order their cold brew and hash, while the kids dive into breakfast tacos and French toast.

Next, we visit Back Cove Books, where my son picks out a new book while my daughter explores the cozy reading nook. Since my glasses need an adjustment, we head to see “Uncle” Chris at North Optical. Chris’ wife and I have been best friends forever, and he’s been making my glasses since 2010. His store in Portland is beautiful, expertly curated, and I can’t recommend it enough.

With energy to spare, we head to Bradbury Mountain (in Pownal) for a hike. This is a regular outing for us, and my son navigates the trail confidently. At the summit, we enjoy peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, chatting about chipmunks and acorns. We linger a bit longer to soak in the views before heading down to the playground for some fun.

On the way home, I decide to make one more stop at East End Beach. Spending time outdoors with my kids fills me with joy and gratitude. They each love exploring and pointing out planes, birds, boats and the like. I witness the transformative power outdoor play has on my kids’ confidence and happiness.

Later, I steal a few hours for myself and grab my current book before heading to The Continental. I start with French onion soup and chat with the owner, Mike, about our dogs and restaurant things. A bit later, friends join me for appetizers, and we catch up on our lives; there is never enough time to spend together!

Today was filled with outdoor adventures with my kids, reminding me of the meaningful work I have the privilege to do at WinterKids. I am proud to be part of a team that creates opportunities for children of all backgrounds to be active through fun, educational, outdoor programs. It’s an honor to work toward shaping a generation of resilient children, ready to embrace any challenge – regardless of the season.

