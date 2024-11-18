Portland area stand-up comics James Theberge and Ian Stuart have struck gold on TikTok and Facebook with a series of videos under the name Welcome to Maine.

Theberge plays a character named Troy, and Stuart is Mark. They travel around the state and introduce viewers to different businesses and places, but they do it in a side-splitting way while also incorporating actual facts about towns like Belfast, Madawaska and Boothbay Harbor.

The only word you ever hear spoken by an always wild-eyed Mark is “Yuht.” These are uttered in response to Troy’s commentary about where they are and what they’re doing.

One clip was filmed in Boothbay Harbor at Pier One Pizza. Troy is holding a pint of beer, Mark a slice of pizza. “In a town filled with shellfish and lobster rolls, it’s nice to have a meal that pairs perfectly with the 10 beers that I put on Mark’s tab,” quips Troy. “Yuht” is Mark’s response. “Speaking of Mark’s tab, they got beer and liquor here, or as Mark likes to call it, ‘breakfast and lunch,'” adds Troy.

Troy continues with a history lesson. “On February 16, 1889, the community was set off from Boothbay and incorporated as the town of Boothbay Harbor: the Bloods and Crips of knitting and homemade fudge.”

Maine humorist Tim Sample, who gets huge points for being a very good sport, is featured in a clip that shows Troy and Mark trying to break into Sample’s house. Sample mistakes them for gutter cleaners. Thick Maine accents abound.

Advertisement

Stuart has stayed in touch with Sample. “Tim was the best. He has been very supportive of us, which is amazing as he’s a huge part of my inspiration for the project,” he said.

One of the things that makes the Welcome to Maine clips so funny is that they don’t rely on vulgarity or profanity to make viewers spit out whatever beverage they’re drinking. The clips are relatable, acutely Maine and always uproarious. Once you start watching, it’s hard to stop because you’ll be laughing out loud and loving every minute of it.

Along with all of his “Yuhts,” Stuart also writes, directs, shoots and edits the series himself.

The Welcome to Maine Facebook page was started at the end of 2020 and joined TikTok in 2022. Theberge and Stuart are both native Mainers – from Lewiston and Gorham, respectively – and live in Greater Portland.

FOLLOW THIS

Account: Welcome to Maine

Platform: TikTok and Facebook

Followers: 41,600 (TikTok), 53,000 (Facebook)

Copy the Story Link