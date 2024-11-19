BBRIDGTON – Our family lost its Matriarch, Marilyn E. Kimball, at age 88, from the complications of Mixed Dementia on Veteran’s Day Nov. 11, 2024. She transitioned to the next adventure in her own home surrounded by daughters Kelly and Jody, and six dogs. She left her home for the final time “dressed to the nines” because she was always a Fashionista! She is now at peace with God the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit, her husband, George R. Kimball, her grandson, Kyle Kipikas, and her many friends and family who passed before her.

Marilyn was born at home in Westbrook on Sept. 11, 1936 to LeRoy and Freda Lombard. She graduated from Westbrook High School in the top 10 of her class in 1954. She was employed by The Franklin Emery Insurance Agency and The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department as the private secretary to Sheriff Allan Jones. She married the love of her life, George R. Kimball, of Bridgton, in 1958 and was employed by Attorney Arnold Lane until the birth of her first child. Marilyn became a stay at home mother but was also the “executive” behind the scenes of Kimball Ambulance Service for 30 years.

Marilyn was a member of The First Congregational Church of Bridgton, served on The Hospitality Committee, was past president of The Young Mother’s Club and was President of The Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Her most favorite title was The Queen of The Bridgton Red Hat Society known as The Country Chicks. Boy did they have fun!

Marilyn loved creating flower displays in her gardens for her father was a florist in Westbrook. She was dedicated to her husband, George, for 65 years, and they led a very active and FUN life. They both enjoyed skiing (she volunteered as an instructor for The Pleasant Mountain Ski Program), snowmobiling, skating, DANCING every weekend, road-trips across the country and of course boating on the “Knot On Call!”

Marilyn is survived by daughter Kelly J. Kipikas, daughter Jody L. Kimball; grandson Kendrick Kipikas and his fiancé Natasha Estes; stepson Wade; sister Bonnie Sarno, brother-in-law Joseph Sarno; niece Shelby Ryley and her husband Mike Ryley, and their children Travis and Dakota. Notably Marilyn’s greatest loss was her grandson, Kyle Kipikas, who passed away in 2021.

Due to Marilyn’s love of flowers, a graveside memorial service will be held June 8, 2025 with details TBA.

Arrangements are in care of Hall Funeral Home 165 Quaker Ridge Road in Casco, Maine

http://www.hallfuneralhome.net

﻿In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

First Congregational Church Bridgton UCC

33 South High St.

Bridgton, ME 04009

