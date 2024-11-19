ACTON – William J. Waitt, 65, of Acton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

﻿Born on March 19, 1959, in Lynn, Mass., and grew up in Nahant. Billy was one of five children of Janice and William Waitt. William had fond memories of his childhood. In his teenage years, the family relocated to Maine, where he attended local schools. Known for his spirited nature, William excelled in sports, particularly baseball, where he was an outstanding pitcher, and played hockey as well.

﻿After high school, William pursued a career designing skylights. He worked at Wasco for many years before joining Architectural Skylight in Waterboro and eventually retiring from VeLux in Wells.

﻿A significant part of William’s life was spent on Square Pond in Acton, where he created countless cherished memories with family. He loved being on the water, boating, ice skating, and enjoying campfires surrounded by loved ones. A dedicated sports fan, he especially enjoyed following the Boston Bruins. William also had a deep appreciation for all kinds of music.

﻿He was known for his fun-loving and personable nature, always playful and engaging with his nieces and nephews. His ability to listen and make people feel truly heard was a special gift that endeared him to many.

﻿William was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Robert Waitt.

﻿He is survived by his three sisters, Carlene Doyle and her husband Ronald of Sanford, Cheryl Greenleaf and her husband Brian of West Newfield, and Stacey Johnson and her husband Dean of Springvale. He also leaves behind his significant other, Diane Mitchell of Wakefield, NH; his nieces and nephews, Abby and Sara Greenleaf, Dean and Anna Johnson, and Ryan Doyle and his wife Katy, Erin Fraser and her husband Michael. William will also be lovingly remembered by his great-nieces, Olivia and Ellie Doyle, Adeline and Elizabeth Fraser, as well as his friend Katie Brochu.

﻿Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St., Springvale. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a burial at Oakdale Cemetery in Sanford.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

﻿In lieu of flowers, those wishing to express their sympathy are encouraged to donate to:

the Alzheimer’s

Association at https://www.alz.org/maine

