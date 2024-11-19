SCARBOROUGH – Bret Gullifer, 64, of Scarborough, passed away peacefully on Nov. 14, 2024, in Scarborough.

Bret was born in Houlton, Maine to Marilyn Guiggey and Wayne Gullifer on May 7, 1960. He went to school at Central Aroostook High School. He graduated from Worcester Vocational Tech with his electrician license in 1985. He later went on to become a Master Electrician, working at JD Leblanc Electric in Sturbridge, Mass. for many years. Eventually he moved back to Maine to be closer to family, where he worked as an electrician and general handyman for Bayley’s Camping Resort. In his spare time he also worked as a lobsterman for many years.

Bret loved watching the Bruins and the Patriots, tending to his large garden and his chickens, the ocean, listening to music, spending time with family and friends, his pets, and cooking (especially anything with bacon).

Bret is preceded in death by his grandparents; his father Wayne; brother Bruce; and dear friends Paul, Tom, and Charlie.

Bret is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Michele and Craig Brezniak of Brooklyn, Conn. and Meagan and Larry Evanto of Myrtle Beach, SC; his mother Marilyn Guiggey; six grandchildren; his pets Teddy and Freddie; his partner Patricia Getchell; his Bayley’s family, and many other family members and friends.

Burial and Celebration of Life will be held in the spring of 2025. Arrangements are being made by Hobbs Funeral Home, Scarborough.

Bret’s family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for the thoughtful care given to Bret and his family.

