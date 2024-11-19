MCDONALD, Tenn. – Violet Larrabee, 93, died comfortably at home on Nov. 6, 2024, in McDonald, Tenn, after a brief illness. Violet was born in Austin, Minn. on Dec. 23, 1930, to her Polish-immigrant father, John Kereluk (1894-1982) and her Austrian-immigrant mother, Mary Kereluk (1899-1943).

Violet graduated as Valedictorian of the Class of 1949 from Maplewood Academy (Minnesota), and received her B.S.N. degree in 1953, at Loma Linda (California).

In 1955, she married Lawrence G. Larrabee (1934-1999) and lived in 13 different communities, including the country of Peru. In 1969, they moved to the Brunswick area, where Larry was the Administrator of Parkview Memorial Hospital until 1974. During this time, they purchased a camp in Monmouth, which their family continues to enjoy.

They are survived by their children, Jon (Lisa), Clark (Jeannie) and Jodi (Michael) Brewer; grandchildren, Kelsey (David) McAuliffe, Connor (Angela) and David; along with great-grandchildren, Miles, Violet, and Nevin.

Violet excelled at being a nurse, wife and mother. Later in life, the professional job she enjoyed the most was as an office nurse in Dr. Larry Losey’s pediatric office in Brunswick, where she was loved by the doctor, parents and patients alike.

She was a lady of faith and a former member of the Brunswick Seventh-day Adventist church. Her Bible and prayer life sustained her. Violet’s favorite chapter was Psalm 103, which perfectly describes her walk with the Lord. As she neared the end of her life on earth, she was excited to finally be able to meet Jesus.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the:

Community Foundation of Henderson County specifically to the Hurricane Helene Disaster Relief Recovery and Rebuilding Fund

For more information please contact (828) 697-6224 or visit cfhcforever.org

