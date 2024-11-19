GREENE — Multiple fire departments are on scene of a vehicle fire on Daggett Hill Road that has spread into the woods.

Early reports indicate a vehicle fire broke out on the side of Daggett Hill Road, adjacent to Route 202. The fire has reportedly spread into the woods.

Fire crews have shut down traffic on Route 202 and a helicopter from Maine Forest Service was reportedly requested.

Greene Fire Department and Maine Forest Service were not immediately available for details.

This story will be updated.

