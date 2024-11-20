Comedy

Friday 11/22

Ryan Hamilton: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $25-$40. statetheatreportland.com

Friday 11/22 & Saturday 11/23

Yannis Pappas: 7 and 9:30 p.m. both days, Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $31.52-$36.70. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Sunday 11/24

“Comedy Cause it Matters”: Fundraiser benefits Hope Squad Maine, 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $29.44. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Friday 11/29

“Dark and Dirty”: 9 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $10. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Ongoing

“Crowd Source”: Improv with topics from audience members, 7 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays, Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $5 or free with topic suggestion. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Saturday 11/23

Designing Women Art to Wear juried art show: 9 am. to 4 p.m., Maine Coast Waldorf School, 57 Desert Road, Freeport. $2 suggested donation. designingwomen.org

Through 11/23

“Here and There, Now and Then” and “If You want to Be My Lover”: Marguerite Robichaux and Annika Earley, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Through 11/29

“Serenity”: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com

Through 11/30

“Energy In Flux”: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org

“Foundlings and Flowerlings”: Maret Hensick and Crystal Cawley, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com

“Just Between Us”: Tom Hall, Thaddeus Holownia and Lissa Hunter, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Cove Street Arts, 71 Cove St., Portland. Free. covestreetarts.com

Through 12/7

“Homescapes | Travelscapes”: Reid and Nina Callanan, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Cove Street Arts, 71 Cove St., Portland. Free. covestreetarts.com

Through 12/28

“Sparkle”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. meetinghousearts.org

Through 1/4

“7”: By the Yarmouth Art Alliance, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

“Light in Every Room”: Gail Spaien and Lynne Drexler, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Through 2/16

“Spark of Life: Abstraction, Microscopy and Discovery”: UNE Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. library.une.edu/art-galleries

Film

Friday 11/22

“Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat” (2024): English, French, Dutch, and Russian with English subtitles, 7 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org

Friday 11/22-Sunday 12/1

“Bird” (2024): Rated R, 6 p.m. Nov. 22, noon Saturdays, 3 p.m. Nov. 24, 2 p.m. Nov. 29, noon Dec. 1, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. portlandmuseum.org

“The Outrun” (2024): Rated R, 2 p.m. Nov. 22, noon Nov. 24, 6 p.m. Nov. 29, 3 p.m. Dec. 1, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. portlandmuseum.org

Saturday 11/23

“Law and Order” (1968): 3 p.m., Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. portlandmuseum.org

Sunday 11/24

“Playland” (2023): 7 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org

Monday 11/25

“Grumpy Old Men” (1993): Rated PG-13, 11 a.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

Tuesday 11/26

“Singin’ in the Rain” (1952): Followed by optional discussion, 5 p.m., Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth. thomasmemoriallibrary.org

“Louder Than You Think; A Lo-Fi History of Gary Young and Pavement”: 7 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org

Wednesday 11/27

“Once Upon A Time in the West” (1968): 7 p.m., Kinonik, 121 Cassidy Point Drive, Portland. $10. kinonik.org

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Music

Friday 11/22

Gordon Ward: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Garnet Rogers; Julian Taylor: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Sam Burchfield and the Scoundrels: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

The Crowded Table; Primal Soup: 8:30 p.m., Oxbow Blending and Bottling, 49 Washington Ave., Portland. $15. oxbowbeer.com

Saturday 11/23

Palaver Strings’ “Ready or Not” Revisited: 2 p.m. for families, 7 p.m. general public, Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. $25, $5 ages 6-12, free 5 and under. mechanicshallmaine.org

Carl Dimow Quarter; Javier Rosario Trio: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. Entry by donation. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.org

Dawes: 7 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $39.50 advance, $40 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Sarah McQuaid: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $25 advance, $30 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Kafari: 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. mayostreetarts.org

Van Voorst Trio; Rahul Carlberg Trio: 7:30 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $29.50. porttix.com

Melissa Ferrick; Sweet Petunia: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Murcielago; OGRE: 8 p.m., Oxbow Blending and Bottling, 49 Washington Ave., Portland. $15 advance, $17 at door. oxbowbeer.com

Oshima Brothers: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $18. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Sunday 11/24

Benny Bleu; Abigayle Kompst: 4 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Carol Wise; Mike Agranoff: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Yoke Lore: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $30 advance, $35 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Wednesday 11/27

El Grande: 8 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $19.07. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Club XCX: Playing Charlie XCX and others, 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $12. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Friday 11/29

“A Maine Celebration of Phil Lesh”: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

“Rock This Town; Rockabilly Riot”: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $30 advance, $40 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Friday 11/29-Sunday 12/1

Spencer and the Walrus presents “Beatles Night”: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday, State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $26 advance Friday/Saturday, $31 at door. $21 advance Sunday, $26 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Ongoing

Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org

Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. blueportlandmaine.com

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip-hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Friday 11/22

“Broken Clock”: 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15 suggested donation. mayostreetarts.org

Through 11/23

“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast”: By Yarmouth High School Playmakers, 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Yarmouth Performing Arts Center, 286 W. Elm St. $15. our.show/playmakersfall24

“Words and Music; The Songs of Hallett and Robinson”: 7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Footlights Theater, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

Through 11/24

“Disaster!”: By Cape Elizabeth High School theater, 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday, Cape Elizabeth High School, 345 Ocean House Road. $15, $5 students and seniors. givebutter.com/775UnP

“Red, Hot and Ladylike”: Broadway-style burlesque, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $20-$25. thehillarts.me

Friday 11/29-Tuesday 11/24

“Snow Queen”: 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, noon Sundays, variety of other times, Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland. $25-$70. Senior, student and children discounts. portlandstage.org

Ongoing

Balderdash Academy On The Air: Monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. thehillarts.me

Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden

Writing/Authors

Saturday 11/23

Roger McCord author/photographer talk: “Flight of the Phoebes,” 10 a.m., Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org

Ongoing

Blurb Club in Mechanics’ Hall: Noon, every other Thursday, Congress Square Park, or Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, in bad weather. Informal book discussions for adults and seniors. Hosted by Portland Public Library. portlandlibrary.com

Books a la Carte: 2 p.m., third Tuesday, book and author discussions, no assigned reading. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Books and Brews: 6 p.m., first Wednesday, Flight Deck Brewing, Brunswick Landing, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Books on Tap: 4:30 p.m., third Monday, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 3 Cabela Boulevard, Scarborough. Hosted by Scarborough Public Library. tcorbett@scarboroughlibrary.org, scarboroughlibrary.org

Civil War Book Club: 7 p.m., Monday, monthly, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Free e-Books: Free military history, African-American history and Latino history downloads at ebooksforstudents.org.

Great Books Discussion: 10 a.m. to noon, second Saturday, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. emma@topshamlibrary.org, topshamlibrary.org

Guerilla Poetry Whoop: 6:30 p.m., second Thursday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Thomas Memorial Library. thomasmemoriallibrary.org

Just Desserts Mystery Group: 6:30-7:30 p.m., second Tuesday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

LGBTQ+ Book Group for adults: 6 p.m., second Monday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Registration required. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Monday Afternoon Book Group: 1 p.m., first Monday, hybrid via Zoom and at Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Preservation Pages: 6 p.m., monthly, various locations in Greater Portland. portlandlandmarks.org

Social Topics in Literature Book Group: 6:30-8 p.m., second Wednesday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Prince Memorial Library. princememorial.org

South Portland Public Library Writers’ Group: 2-4 p.m., first and third Saturdays via Zoom. No experience necessary. Registration required. southportlandlibrary.com/writers-group

Thursday Afternoon Book Group: 3-4:30 p.m., last Thursday. To register, email emanning@cumberlandmaine.com. Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org

Write On Writers: 1 p.m., Wednesdays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

To contribute an item to the Arts Calendar, go to theforecaster.net, click the Calendar heading and click Add Event.

