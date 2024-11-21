Burn Off the Turkey 5K

The annual Burn Off the Turkey 5K road race will take place at 9 a.m. on Nov. 30 at Gorham Municipal Center, 75 South St.

Sign up online at gorhamme.myrec.com, though online registration closes Monday, Nov. 25. Registration, with a T-shirt, for the first 150 who sign up is $25, $15 without a shirt. Participants over age 65 are free to register, without receiving a shirt.

Race day registrations are 7-8 a.m. at Gorham Recreation Department. The fee is $30 after Nov. 25 for all registrations with no shirt guaranteed.

A kids fun run around Robie Park starts at 8:15 a.m.

Light parade, tree lighting

Advertisement

The annual parade of vehicles decked out with holiday lights is set for Dec. 1.

The parade lines up at 3:30 p.m. at J.P Noonan on Main Street and rolls along Main Street to South Street, turns onto Morrill Avenue and then Ball Park Road, arriving at Robie Park about 5 p.m.

Ball Park Road will be closed to traffic from 4:15 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The gazebo at the municipal center will have reindeer games and holiday treats. Walkers will not be allowed in the parade and those on floats are not allowed to toss treats to spectators.

To register for the parade, email Zachary Lambert at zlambert@gorham.me.us.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Nov. 20, 1974, that Gwen Brown and Jan Labrecque were hostesses for a North Gorham community supper in the parish hall at the United Church of Christ in North Gorham.

U.S. taxpayers’ debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Nov. 14 that the U.S. public debt was $35,965,533,024,604.05.

Copy the Story Link