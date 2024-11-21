The majority of Americans who chose to vote earlier this month overwhelmingly voted for the changes that Trump and his supporters espouse. Many of us, who voted the other candidates, are shocked at the outcome and perhaps our naivety.

I believe that those issues that resonated with voters are very important and transcend one man. Economic, border, class, abortion (women’s rights), housing, debt, all have been used as “wedge issues” to demonize and divide us by both sides. They are all longstanding and largely unresolved problems. Perhaps now is the time for a more serious effort by all parties.

My caution, though, is that we remember (and respect) the magnificent documents that make it all possible and protect us against the abuses that can destroy us. The Constitution, the Bill of Rights and the rule of law have and will ensure our future rights to do what has just been done when the majority speaks.

Ken Maclean

Scarborough

