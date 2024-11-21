The majority of Americans who chose to vote earlier this month overwhelmingly voted for the changes that Trump and his supporters espouse. Many of us, who voted the other candidates, are shocked at the outcome and perhaps our naivety.
I believe that those issues that resonated with voters are very important and transcend one man. Economic, border, class, abortion (women’s rights), housing, debt, all have been used as “wedge issues” to demonize and divide us by both sides. They are all longstanding and largely unresolved problems. Perhaps now is the time for a more serious effort by all parties.
My caution, though, is that we remember (and respect) the magnificent documents that make it all possible and protect us against the abuses that can destroy us. The Constitution, the Bill of Rights and the rule of law have and will ensure our future rights to do what has just been done when the majority speaks.
Ken Maclean
Scarborough
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.