Biddeford Regional Center of Technology hosted 75 Biddeford High School eighth-grade students for a “Trades for ME” event on Nov. 14. The program is made possible through New Ventures Maine and empowers girls and gender-expansive youth to learn about non-traditional careers in the trades through hands-on learning experiences.

Students began the day hearing from Christina Consigli, senior project manager from Consigli Construction, and Joyce Taylor, chief engineer from the Maine Department of Transportation, according to a school department press release. The speakers shared information about their current positions in their fields as well as how they chose their pathways.

Following the opening address, students attended three different women-led workshop sessions. Sessions included Auto Collision, Auto Technology, Carpentry, Electrical, Engineering, Fire Fighting, Heavy Equipment, Manufacturing/Machining, Police and Welding. Students learned how to change tires, build toolboxes, wire light switches, don the gear of firefighters, and much more.

Feedback from students who participated was positive.

“I enjoyed learning how to fix a car. It is a useful life tool even if I do not go into that trade,” student Emily Donovan said.

Following the event another student, Mi Le said, “I enjoyed hearing about different career paths.”

Bonnie Petry of Great Falls Construction co-led the carpentry session. “The one thing I loved was the transformation from the very beginning of each workshop to their sense of accomplishment and pride being able to bring home a toolbox that they built with their own two hands,” she said.

“I really want to do carpentry,” student Domoa Saiwan said. “It’s really fun to build stuff.”

“It was great to see students who were nervous or reluctant at the start of their sessions roll up their sleeves and fully engage as they tried something new,” said Kim Bennett, assistant director of Biddeford Regional Center of Technology. “Many of the girls shared that they were excited to go home and tell their parents about what they were able to do. We hope many of the students consider enrolling in BRCOT programming in the future.”

For more information about Trades for ME, visit newventuresmaine.org.

