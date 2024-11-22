WHERE: Alfond Stadium, Orono

WHEN: 1 p.m. Saturday

STREAMING: FloFootball

ALL-TIME SERIES: UNH leads, 58-45-8

KEY STAT: 2, the number of wins the Black Bears have over UNH in their last 13 games against the Wildcats, including a loss in the 2013 FCS playoffs.

OUTLOOK: It’s the 112th meeting between Maine and UNH. Jordan Stevens will look to end his third season as head coach of the Black Bears with a win over the team’s biggest rival, and reclaim the Brice-Cowell Musket, the trophy awarded to the winner of this rivalry game, for the first time since 2021. A win ensures the Black Bears finish the season at .500, an improvement over each of the last two season in which Maine won just two games. For UNH, the stakes are higher. A win could clinch a spot in the FCS playoffs for the Wildcats.

Offensively, Maine received a boost this season at quarterback from graduate transfer Carter Peevy, who is among the national leaders in completion percentage (68.14%), with 2,254 yards and 17 touchdowns. Peevy has at least one touchdown pass in each of Maine’s last eight games, and developed a strong connection with wideout Montigo Moss, who leads the Black Bears in catches (56), receiving yards (672), and receiving TDs (six). Peevy’s strength is getting rid of the ball quickly and accurately, said UNH Coach Rick Santos, and Moss is a tough matchup for any team. Brian Santana-Fis leads all Maine running back with a 5.2 yards per carry average, but gained just 6 yards on seven carries in last week’s loss at Elon. Jaharie Martin has three rushing touchdowns in the last two games for Maine. The Wildcats defense is ranked fourth in the Coastal Athletic Association, allowing 339 yards per game. The key to being productive is containing UNH defensive ends Josiah Silver and Flex Ruiz, said Stevens. Silver is tied for the conference lead with 11.5 sacks, while Ruiz has seven sacks. Linebacker Ryan Toscano is coming off a 17 tackle effort against Stony Brook.

The Wildcats showed the can score quickly in last week’s 31-30 win over Stony Brook, scoring 21 points in the first nine minutes of the fourth quarter to overcome a 20-point deficit and earn the victory. Quarterback Seth Morgan has 2,147 yards and 22 touchdown passes. Logan Tomlinson is UNH’s top receiver, with 73 catches for 789 yards and nine touchdowns. Caleb Burke is another target the Black Bears must account for, and has 43 catches for 656 yards and six scores. Like Maine, the Wildcats have relied on a few backs to carry the run load, with Isaac Seide (437 yards) leading the way. Defensive lineman Xavier Holmes has been Maine’s most consistent defender, with team highs in tackles (63) and sacks (six). Linebacker Christian Thomas has played well of late, with 23 tackles over the last three games. Corner Alhaji Kamara has three interceptions and three pass breakups for Maine. The key to this game is composure, Stevens said. “This game demands mental toughness because of the emotions involved,” he said.

OF NOTE: A win gives Maine its third win over a ranked opponent this season. The Black Bears defeated No. 21 Albany on Sept. 28 and No. 5 Villanova on Oct. 19… The Wildcats come to Orono on a three-game winning streak, scoring at least 31 points in each of those victories… UNH scored at least 42 points in each of the last two games in this series, winning 42-41 in overtime in 2022 and 44-25 last season… Both Stevens and Santos participated in this series as players for their respective programs… UNH’s roster includes two Mainers, Kristian Larouche, a junior linebacker from Fairfield, and Sam Rumelhart, a sophomore corner back from Scarborough. Maine has no New Hampshire natives on the roster.

