Maine jumped out to a 10-point lead but couldn’t hold on and lost to Boston University, 67-57, in a women’s basketball game Thursday in Boston.

Allison Schwertner had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Terriers (3-2), who outscored the Black Bears 18-6 in the second quarter to take a 29-27 lead at the half. Alex Giannaros added 20 points.

UP NEXT

WHO: Quinnipiac at Maine

WHEN: 2:30 p.m Sunday

STREAMING: ESPN+

Asta Blaudenfeldt had 24 points for Maine (2-3). Sarah Talon added nine points and eight rebounds.

