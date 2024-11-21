Maine jumped out to a 10-point lead but couldn’t hold on and lost to Boston University, 67-57, in a women’s basketball game Thursday in Boston.
Allison Schwertner had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Terriers (3-2), who outscored the Black Bears 18-6 in the second quarter to take a 29-27 lead at the half. Alex Giannaros added 20 points.
Asta Blaudenfeldt had 24 points for Maine (2-3). Sarah Talon added nine points and eight rebounds.
