FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Alex Van Pelt didn’t realize Marcus Jones played offense for the Patriots during the tail end of the 2022 season.

UP NEXT WHO: New England Patriots (3-8) at Miami Dolphins (4-6) WHEN: 1 p.m. Sunday TELEVISION: CBS

The Patriots offensive coordinator said Jones texted him two weeks ago and asked if he could help the team on offense. That led to the Patriots playing the cornerback/punt returner for two offensive snaps in the team’s loss to Los Angeles.

On Friday, Patriots coaches explained why Van Pelt didn’t know about Jones’ offensive past.

“I knew this question was coming. Look, the primary focus for us this year was to get Marcus healthy and get Marcus ready to go as a cornerback and a punt returner. That was the primary goal,” Patriots Coach Jerod Mayo said. “That was the focus. Look, how much time do we want to spend on gadget plays? He’s most valuable on the defensive side of the ball.”

When asked, in hindsight, should someone have informed Van Pelt of Jones’ offensive history, Mayo replied, “Everyone in this building, everyone knows what he can do with the ball in his hands. We see those things. Again, the primary focus was for him to play corner.”

Last season, Jones suffered a labrum injury and was done for the season after two games. As a rookie, in 2022, Jones was an All-Pro punt returner and backup cornerback. However, he also moonlighted as a gadget player on offense, playing 18 offensive snaps in his final five games.

Jones caught four passes on four targets for 78 yards and a 48-yard touchdown against the Buffalo Bills.

Mayo wasn’t the only coach on the Patriots staff in 2022. Receivers coach Tyler Hughes was an offensive assistant at the time. On Friday, he was asked why Jones’ offensive history never came up this offseason.

“For Marcus coming back from last season, I think the focus was just like this is a defensive player and what he is, is as a return guy. That’s really all it was,” Hughes said. “We were focused on him as a team in that role. Then as the season’s progressed it’s opened up other opportunities for him.”

This season, Jones has been the Patriots primary slot cornerback and punt returner. He’s started eight of 11 games. On Thursday, Jones said he spoke with Mayo about wanting to play on offense before texting Van Pelt. After he spoke with the offensive coordinator, Van Pelt said he went back and watched Jones play on offense during the 2022 season.

“Look, we’re a game plan team. We change up quite frequently,” Mayo said when asked about what changed with Jones playing on offense. “That just happened to be one of those packages for that game.”

It appears more offensive snaps are coming for the Patriots cornerback.

“Marcus is a guy that can help our team. He’s proven he’s able to make good plays when he’s given an opportunity,” Hughes said. “We’ll see what that looks like over the course of the season through the rest of the year. Again, he’s a good player. He’s helped us as a return guy. He’s a good cover guy. He’s a talented guy. We’ll find a way to keep him in the mix, somehow, someway.”

AFTER HAVING TO relearn how to walk, jump, and squad, Cole Strange is now focusing on a new position in the NFL.

This week, Strange returned to practice for the first time since suffering a torn patellar tendon. The 2022 first-round pick, who has only played left guard for the Patriots, is now practicing at center.

On Friday, Patriots offensive line coach Scott Peters said the focus is “working (Strange) at center.”

“I knew about him coming out in the draft. When we were in Cleveland, we liked him and thought he had some good traits for center,” Peters said. “He played in the Senior Bowl and did a nice job there. Obviously, he can play guard. It was good to see him come back. He is an athletic kid. It’s impressive the work he’s put in to return to the field after the injury.”

After the serious knee injury last December, it took Strange 11 months to get back on the practice field. Right now, he’s a limited participant and doesn’t appear ready to play for the Patriots this weekend when they travel to Miami.

On Thursday, Strange said he had a cast on his right leg that extended from above his ankle to his thigh. When it came off, he said he felt like “a baby deer” as he had to learn how to walk, jump, and squat.

“It is crazy and to say you have to learn that and then go out and play football in the NFL,” Peter said. “I’m proud and excited for him. Hopefully, he’ll continue to grow and get back where he needs to be.”

The Patriots approached Strange about playing the center position after David Andrews suffered a season-ending torn rotator cuff. The team is currently having Strange practice at center but won’t rule out him playing guard.

Strange’s versatility is a good thing for an offensive line that struggled at times this season.

“It is nice. To have another able capable body that’s on your team to come back and return is great,” Peters said. “I know how hard he’s worked to get back to this point. It’s pretty cool to see him back out there.”

