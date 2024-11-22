WELLS — For the last 11 seasons, Wells High football coach Tim Roche could call out the name “Potter” and know what he would get.

A strong young man – with a smile and a polite disposition – would be ready to go. As a linebacker, he would plug holes instinctively and bring down running backs with sure tackles. A Potter would be willing to block first, maybe even play on the offensive line. But at some point they would transition to a downhill-running, yardage-gaining fullback well suited to Roche’s wing-T offense.

First Nolan, then Jonah, and now Eli Potter have shined for the small-school power. These Potters have been knocking down opponents and scoring touchdowns at Wells longer than Harry Potter was attending Hogwarts.

Eli Potter, the youngest, is a senior. That means there’s only one game left in the Potter run: the Class D championship game on Saturday at Lewiston High. Wells (10-0) and Foxcroft Academy (11-0) will kick off at 2:30 p.m.

“This is my last week of Wells football practice, ever, but you can’t think about it like that,” Potter said as darkness enveloped Wells on Tuesday night. “Of course this isn’t just any other game, but you can’t get swept up in it. You have to focus on your responsibilities.”

Potter has rushed for a team-high 1,213 yards and 20 touchdowns. When he isn’t carrying the ball, he’s blocking for senior halfback Dom Buxton, who has 1,049 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns.

Potter also leads the team with 47 tackles.

It’s a senior season comparable to Nolan Potter’s 1,550-yard, 28-touchdown senior year in 2017, when the Warriors won their second of three straight titles in Class D. Nolan Potter was a Fitzpatrick Trophy finalist that season.

Jonah Potter actually cracked the starting offensive lineup earlier than either of his brothers but lost his 2020-21 senior seasons in both football and wrestling to the COVID-19 pandemic. All three Potters earned individual and team championships in wrestling.

“Nolan’s the biggest. Jonah, he had the COVID year, or he would have been equally as good as the other two,” Roche said.

Eli Potter hopes he can match his big brother as a two-time football state champion.

“You think about it in bed at night. You envision yourself holding up that Gold Ball and the plays you have to make,” he said. “You get those nerves before that, but all that gets thrown out the window once you make that first hit. You just have to play your game from there.”

Family is a familiar theme within the Wells program. Quarterback Cal Moody’s father, two uncles and grandfather played the position at Wells. Moody’s younger brother, Colin, is a freshman running back. Other brother combinations on this year’s roster are senior Jonathan Martinez and junior William Martinez, senior Raymond Bell and sophomore Daniel Bell, and seniors Elias and Bryce Curley.

The Potter football connection at Wells started at the youth level. Their grandfather, Bob Walker, was their coach. Walker was a respected wrestling coach at Noble, where he started the program, and at Kennebunk. Walker helped instill a strong work ethic, Eli Potter said.

“He always told us to never stop running our feet. Run on your toes. Never stop running. So we run until we hear the whistle blow.”

Nolan Potter’s first high school season was in 2014. He was a starting linebacker on the 2016 Class C championship team and the lead back in 2017. Jonah Potter played from 2017-20. By the time Eli was a freshman in 2021, “there was a mold of what a Potter does on a Wells football team,” Nolan Potter said. “He played the role very well. He’s done a great job.”

Eli Potter says it’s a role he’s always relished.

“I’ve been pretty much picturing myself suiting up for Wells ever since,” Eli said. “I’ve always looked up to Nolan and Jonah so much, and to be able to play like they do is a dream come true.”

