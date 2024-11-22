A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit by five Maine lobstermen who alleged that the state’s rule requiring tracking devices on their boats was in violation of their rights against unreasonable search and seizure.

Although the judge dismissed the suit against the commissioner of the Maine Department of Marine Resources, he encouraged the lobstermen to appeal the decision because it raises “significant Fourth Amendment issues.”

In his ruling, U.S. District Judge John Woodcock cited jurisdictional problems with the case. While he agreed that the DMR’s rules of installing tracking devices are clear, informational and have a “properly defined scope,” he also writes that the lobstermen have “legitimate privacy concerns.”

“Lobstermen are not always fishing on their boats,” Woodcock wrote in the ruling. “They have their own lives. Even though they use their boats to fish for lobsters, they also use these vessels to perform personal errands, to visit family and friends, and even in some cases to live on.”

But because the lobster industry has many regulations, the state has legal authority to inspect boats for compliance without a search warrant, even through tracking devices, Woodcock wrote.

Although the lobstermen are concerned about privacy with the data collected from their tracking devices, Woodcock agreed that because they work in a “closely regulated industry” that this data is important for lobster preservation.

This story will be updated.

