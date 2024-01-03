Five lobstermen are suing the Maine Department of Marine Resources for what they say is an unconstitutional regulation to require tracking devices that monitor lobstermen who fish in federal waters.

The trackers had to be installed by Dec. 15 per a new federal regulation from the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission. They are intended to periodically monitor the locations of a lobstering or crabbing vessel to help identify fishing practices and use that information to grow the lobster stock and better protect the endangered North American right whale population, according to the DMR.

But lobstermen and fishing groups believe the trackers pose serious privacy concerns that violate multiple U.S. constitutional amendments and are unfair to the fishermen’s personal and commercial interests.

“The Plaintiffs contend that minute-by-minute surveillance of Maine’s federally licensed lobster fleet is unconstitutional, unwarranted and unfair to Maine lobstermen, who have proven through the actions of generations of lobstering families that they are good stewards of the ocean ecosystems essential to their livelihoods,” the lobstermen’s legal representation said in an announcement.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Frank Thompson, Joel Strout, Jason Lord, Christopher Smith and Jack Cunningham, lobstermen along the coast of Maine that fish in federal waters.

