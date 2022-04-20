New lobster gear regulations that were scheduled to take effect May 1 have been delayed because supply chain issues have made it too difficult for lobstermen to comply. The regulations are aimed at protecting the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said this morning that it will use a “graduated enforcement effort” until the supply issues have been resolved.

The regulations require lobstermen to splice NOAA-approved weak rope or weak plastic links into the lines they use to connect buoys to traps on the ocean floor. But the approved gear has been in short supply as manufacturers struggle to produce enough to outfit the Northeast lobster and Jonah crab fishing fleets. The regulations are intended to to prevent whales from becoming entangled in fishing gear, which can result in grave injury or death.

Dustin Delano, vice president of the Maine Lobstermen’s association, said last week that the plastic weak links he’d ordered had been recalled, and he was still on a waitlist for replacements, despite the looming deadline to comply.

NOAA said it will focus its enforcement effort on compliance assistance rather than civil penalties until the supply chain issues are resolved.

“I want to assure fishermen who are making good faith efforts to comply with these new measures but are not able to procure compliant gear that we understand the difficulty of their situation,” Greater Atlantic Regional Administrator Michael Pentony wrote in announcing the change. “At the Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office, we are committed to continuing to message urgency to rope and weak link producers and to monitor the supply challenges closely.”

