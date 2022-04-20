Maine reported 724 new cases of COVID-19 covering a four-day period. There was one additional death.

The cases are from Saturday through Tuesday. Typically, the Maine CDC reports cases from the weekend on Tuesday, but the case counts were pushed back one day because of the Patriots Day holiday.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 240,810 cases of COVID-19, and 2,277 deaths.

Like much of the Northeast, Maine’s cases have increased during the past few weeks with the emergence of the BA.2 omicron subvariant, which is more contagious than the original omicron variant. However, hospitalizations have remained relatively flat, hovering between about 90 and 100 people hospitalized since mid-March.

Hospitalization numbers had not yet been updated on Wednesday, but on Tuesday stood at 99 people in the hospital with COVID-19.

Public health experts are not projecting a big leap in hospitalizations because both omicron variants tend to cause less severe disease, and with high levels of population immunity from vaccination and prior infection, there are fewer people to infect. Also, people who are vaccinated and get breakthrough cases of COVID-19 are much more likely to get a more mild version of the disease and not need hospitalization.

This story will be updated.

