LISBON – Judith Mae Kirk, known by family and friends as Judie, of Lisbon, Maine, passed away peacefully on Nov. 8, 2024, at the Sarah Frye House in Auburn. She was 76 years old.

﻿Born on May 26, 1948, in Lewiston, Judie was the daughter of Robert Wesley Kirk and Nadine (Atwood) Kirk. She proudly served in the United States Marine Corps, a chapter of her life that reflected her strength, dedication and sense of duty.

Judie was mother to son, Michael Atwood Kirk of Augusta. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, David Turner Kirk Sr. She is survived by her brother, Terrence Wesley Kirk of Durham; her son Michael; and many nieces and nephews who will remember her with love.

Judie had a lifelong love of animals and her kindness and compassion were evident in her care for all creatures, great and small. Her family and friends will remember her for her unwavering spirit, her kind heart and the love she shared with those around her.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to:

Wounded Warrior Project in her honor

