BOWDOIN – Donald T. Fenimore, 90, of Keay Road, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, at Horizons Living & Rehab Center in Brunswick.

He was born in Bowdoinham on May 4, 1934, the son of Edward G. Sr. and Emily Emmerson Fenimore. He attended school in Bowdoinham and Brunswick High School. On May 12, 1961, he married Patricia A. Merrill in Bath.

Donald owned and operated Fenimore Brother’s Logs and Pulpwood with his brother, Edward, for many years. After retiring from the wood business, Donald worked at his family farm in Bowdoinham, Fenimore’s Farm with his wife, Pat and his brother, Edward. In addition, Pat and Don ran a pick your own strawberry business at their farm in Bowdoin for over 30 years.

Don and Pat enjoyed camping trips with family and friends over the years and their annual trip to Hershey, Pa. for the antique car show.

He was predeceased by his wife Patricia A. Fenimore on Sept. 12, 2013, his brother, Edward Fenimore on July 12, 1999, and his sister, Marjorie Bergeron on Dec. 3, 1986.

He is survived by a daughter, Lori Johnson and son-in-law Walter Johnson of Bowdoinham; a granddaughter, Morgan Johnson and fiancé Ian Scanlon of Topsham.

Visiting hours will be held Monday, Nov. 25, from 2-4 p.m. at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick, ME 04011. A private burial will take place at Bayview Cemetery, Bowdoinham.

To offer condolences and share caring memories please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to view Don’s online memorial.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to a charity of your choice in Don’s memory

﻿

