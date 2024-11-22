FREEPORT – Donna Louise Peacock, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, after a long-term illness at the Hawthorne House, with her daughter, Tammy, and her sister, Patty Ouellette, by her side.

After high school, Donna married Scott H. MacLean and helped him run MacLean’s restaurant for many years until they lost their daughter Sandra, at 3 years old in 1969. Her ex-husband passed in April of 2010.

Donna loved being a mother to her four daughters and suffered greatly at the passing of a second daughter, Marti Ann in 1991. Although Donna had many tragedies in her life, she found comfort in her church family and her unshakable faith. At one time she taught Sunday school, and it was the joy of her life to share her story with other women and how she leaned on her faith to get her through difficult times. She was a fighter and never gave up on herself or others.

Donna was also a Mary Kay consultant for over 20 years and loved helping women feel beautiful inside and out. Donna always had a smile on her face and would give you the shirt off her back or her last dollar.

Donna was a great baker and would make her famous Oatmeal cookies, Blueberry cake and pumpkin muffins for her entire family. You would often find them on your doorstep one day with a little love note.

She will be greatly missed by her two daughters, Tammy L. MacLean of Niverville, NY and Deborah S. MacLean of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; her three grandsons, Jereme P. Keough of Niverville, NY, Justin R. Keough of Chatham, NY and Jordan S. Keough of Northport, Fla.; and her sole great grandson, Logan S. Keough of Valatie, NY. She is survived by her sisters, Patty Ouellette of Brunswick and Betty Johanson of Topsham. She has many nieces and nephews who will miss her cookies, her smiles and her tremendous love for all of them.

At Donna’s request, there was a small family service at her graveside at Riverside Cemetery in Brunswick on Wednesday.

Our sun may have set here, but there is a bright sunrise beginning on the other side. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the

family asks that you remember her and treat each other with kindness

and empathy

