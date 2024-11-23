PORTLAND—The best kept secret is a secret no more.

Falmouth’s football team is the best Class B squad in the state.

Box score Falmouth 26 Kennebunk 13

K- 0 6 7 0- 13

F- 14 3 9 0- 26 First quarter

F- Wintersteen 38 pass from Walker (Kearns kick)

F- Backman 3 run (Kearns kick) Second quarter

K- Johnson 15 interception return (kick failed)

F- Kearns 35 FG Third quarter

F- Kearns 35 FG

K- Homa 88 kickoff return (Andrews kick)

F- G. Guerrette 80 run (kick blocked) Fourth quarter Previous Falmouth stories Season preview Falmouth 14 Cheverus 0 Falmouth 15 Fryeburg Academy 14

That’s because the Navigators completed a dizzying program resurgence with a dazzling performance in Saturday afternoon’s state final versus reigning champion Kennebunk at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Falmouth, which didn’t even make the playoffs a year ago, one final time put on a diverse offensive display to go with a near-perfect defensive performance to dethrone the Rams and ascend to the pinnacle for the first time in program history.

The Navigators got the ball first and in just four minutes in, went in front to stay when junior quarterback Tres Walker hit classmate Abram Wintersteen for a 38-yard touchdown.

Later in the first period, Falmouth’s bruising senior workhorse running back Indi Backman added a 3-yard TD run to make the score 14-0.

With the Navigators’ defense holding Kennebunk in check, Falmouth appeared on the brink of breaking the game open, but the Rams got some life in the second period, as senior Calvin Johnson intercepted a pass and returned it 15-yards for a touchdown. The Navigators then took a 17-6 lead to the half on a 35-yard field goal from junior Peter Kearns.

Kearns opened the second half scoring with another 35-yard field goal and again, Falmouth was on the brink of pulling away, but on the ensuing kickoff, junior Jaiden Homa brought the ball back for an 88-yard score and just like that, Kennebunk was down only by seven, 20-13.

But on the next play from scrimmage, senior Gio Guerrette broke away for an 80-yard touchdown and the Navigators’ defense slammed the door from there on a 26-13 victory.

Falmouth, which had never even made it to the state final since beginning its varsity program in 2003, not only won its first championship, but it finished a perfect 11-0 and in the process, ended the Rams’ title reign and their season at 10-1.

“I told the boys the second day of (double sessions), ‘We’re the best kept secret in Maine,'” said Navigators first-year coach Spencer Emerson, who flashed the Midas touch from day one. “No one knew how good we were but us. We used it all as fuel. We’re competitors and we made it happen.”

What a difference a year makes

While 2023 was a challenging season for the Falmouth program, the 2024 campaign has been a dream.

The Navigators went just 2-6 a year ago, had to forfeit one game due to low numbers and eventually parted ways with longtime coach John Fitzsimmons.

Emerson and his staff came in believing they could produce a successful season and what ensued went far and beyond anyone’s wildest hopes (see sidebar for links to previous stories).

Falmouth, featuring a balanced offense of playmakers made up from multi-sport athletes, combined with an absolutely smothering defense, blanked Cheverus in the opener, survived its biggest scare (15-14 over eventual Class C champion Fryeburg Academy) and allowed just 54 points in going 8-0 for the first time in program history.

“To be honest, after week one, I didn’t think this team would lose,” Backman said.

“I had faith in our team,” said Guerrette. “I’ve believed since the beginning of the season with our new coaches, but I’d say I really believed when we beat Fryeburg.”

As the top seed in Class B North, the Navigators earned a bye into the semifinals, then eliminated No. 5 Messalonskee (51-7) in the semifinals before going to Augusta and ousting No. 3 Lawrence in last week’s regional final (35-7).

Kennebunk, meanwhile, won the Class B title last season, downing Lawrence, 40-20, to win its first Gold Ball since 1991 and the second in program history. The Rams lost in the state game in 1999, 2013 and 2016.

Falmouth had reached three previous regional finals, in 2015, 2017 and 2022, and had never appeared on the biggest of stages.

Saturday, on a windy, chilly and occasionally rainy afternoon (46 degrees at kickoff), in front of a raucous crowd, the Navigators proved that they not only belonged in the final game, but that they were, without a doubt, the gold standard in Class B.

Kennebunk won the opening coin toss, but deferred possession to the second half and by the time the Rams saw the ball, they were behind on the scoreboard.

Falmouth got a 33-yard kickoff return from senior Logan McVeigh to begin at its 39 and in nine plays and 3 minutes, 53 seconds, marched for the game’s first score.

Backman got the ball to start, picking up five yards, then he ran for six more and a first down at midfield. After Guerrette caught a pass for one yard, Backman ran for two and on third-and-7, Walker connected with McVeigh for nine yards and first down at Kennebunk’s 38. After Wintersteen was dropped for a one-yard loss by senior Moose Keys, Walker scrambled for four yards, then Walker ran for five more and was stripped of the ball, but the Navigators got a break as McVeigh not only recovered, but he did so beyond the first yard marker and while Falmouth was called for a personal foul on the play, it had a first down at the 38.

And one play later, Walker dropped back, hit a wide open Wintersteen over the middle and Wintersteen raced across the goal line for the touchdown with 7:59 remaining in the first quarter.

“That deep touchdown to Abram was amazing,” Walker said. “Coach drew up a great play. I saw the safety’s hips shift and knew he was coming back in. That brought our energy up so hard.”

“We wanted to start fast,” Emerson said. “The last couple playoff games, we started slow offensively. We put a premium on starting fast. We were able to do that and that put us in the driver’s seat for the game.”

Kearns added the extra point to make it 7-0.

The Rams began their first drive at their 35 and started inauspiciously, with a fumbled exchange on the first snap. Junior Austin West then picked up 12 yards and a personal foul facemask penalty was tacked on, giving Kennebunk a first down at Falmouth’s 38. Senior Brady Stone then picked up four yards, but Keys was held to no gain by Kearns before senior quarterback Sam Haley threw incomplete. After a false start penalty cost Kennebunk five yards, it punted and after a touchback, the Navigators got the ball back at their 20 with 5:16 remaining.

This time, Falmouth needed seven plays and 3:18 to drive the field to double its lead.

Backman ran for six yards, then he picked up three more, but on third-and-1, the Navigators went into their bag of tricks and had burly junior tight end Eli Bush run under center, take the snap and bull forward for three yards and a first down at the 32.

“That was fun,” said Bush. “We’ve had that in the playback for a bit. I heard it called and I just thought, ‘Don’t fumble.'”

After senior Joey Guerrette caught a three-yard pass, Guerrette swept right and broke away for a 33-yard gain to the Rams’ 32. Guerrette got the call again and nearly scored, gaining 29 yards to the left. Backman then finished the march with a 3-yard TD run to the right.

“I don’t care if I get the ball, block,” Backman said. “As long as we put up points and win, it doesn’t matter.”

“When I think about Indi Backman, he’s just steady,” Emerson said.

Kearns added the PAT and with 1:58 to go in the opening stanza, the Navigators were feeling good, ahead, 14-0.

Kennebunk’s second possession began at its 23, but the Rams went three-and-out, with Wintersteen holding West to no gain, Bush dropping West for a two-yard loss and Haley throwing incomplete.

With 19 seconds left in the quarter, Falmouth got the ball back at its 32, but this time, wouldn’t drive for a score.

On the final play of the stanza, the Navigators were flagged for holding. On the first play of the second period, Falmouth was called for holding again. Joey Guerrette ran for seven yards and Gio Guerrette caught a pass for six, but Walker threw incomplete, forcing a punt.

The Rams tried again from their 42 and got their initial first down, as Haley hit senior Max Andrews for six yards before Stone ran for eight more to the Navigators’ 44. Falmouth’s defense then locked down, as Bush sacked Haley for a nine-yard loss, Kearns and Joey Guerrette dropped Keys for a four-yard loss on a swing pass, then on third-and-23, Haley threw the ball down the field where junior Luke Roy picked it off at the Navigators’ 29.

Falmouth had all the momentum in its favor, but in the blink of an eye, Kennebunk got right back in the game.

Walker dropped back to pass on first down, was immediately pressured by junior Tim LaFlamme and tried to just throw the ball away, but instead, he threw it right to Johnson at the 15 and Johnson strolled into the end zone for the touchdown with 6:57 to go in the half.

“We had a couple mistakes and that pick-six was a bad mistake.” Walker said. “It was panic. I was trying to get it over our tight end. Not all plays go your way.”

Andrews’ extra point attempt was no good, wide left, but the Rams had cut the deficit to 14-6.

The Navigators quickly responded, starting at their 28 and driving into field goal range to get three points back.

Backman got things started with a three-yard run and a five-yard penalty was tacked on, setting up second-and-2. Wintersteen then ran for 11 yards and at the end of the play, a personal foul facemask and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty were both added and just like that, Falmouth was at the Kennebunk 33. Gio Guerrette ran for eight yards, then Joey Guerrette gained six more for a first down at the 19 .When Joey Guerrette ran for 11 more to set up first-and-goal at the 8, the Navigators were closing in on paydirt, but after a three-yard Backman run, consecutive false start penalties backed Falmouth up 10 yards, then a bad snap led to a three-yard loss and Walker threw incomplete. That brought on Kearns for a 35-yard field goal attempt and he got his kick to just barely sail over the crossbar to make it 17-6 with 3:43 to go before halftime, capping a nine-play, 45-yard, 3:06 drive.

The Rams had time to answer before the break, starting at their 29, but wouldn’t be able to do so.

Advertisement

The Navigators would threaten to add to their lead before the break, but they ran out of time.

A holding penalty backed Falmouth up to its 15, then Backman ran for seven yards and McVeigh dove and caught a deep 39-yard pass from Walker, to the Kennebunk 39. After Roy caught a pass for six yards, Gio Guerrette gained 17 more, but the clock expired before the Navigators could run another play and they held a 17-6 advantage at halftime.

Falmouth outgained the Rams, 234 yards to 44 in the first half, but the game was far from over.

Kennebunk started the second half with possession at its 22 and got into scoring range before coming up empty.

After Stone ran for nine yards, he picked up 22 more to the Navigators’ 47. West then got free to his right and wasn’t stopped until he reached the 17, a gain of 30. When Stone picked up two more, the Rams could sniff their first offensive touchdown of the game, but instead, a strip sack fumble led to a loss of 17 yards and although Homa caught a 15-yard pass on third-and-25, Kennebunk faced a fourth-and-10 from the 17. The Rams elected to allow Andrews a chance to kick a 34-yard field goal to make it a one-score game, but his boot was no good, wide left.

Falmouth then took over at its 20 and in 10 plays, 62 yards and 3:54, marched for another three points.

Sophomore Owen Ross gained a yard on first down and Joey Guerrette picked up one more, but on third-and-8, Walker hit McVeigh for nine yards and a first down at the 31. After Joey Guerrette gained three yards, Backman was dropped for a one-yard loss by senior Ethan Burr, but Walker launched a deep pass down the left sideline where Gio Guerrette ran under the ball and caught it for a 46-yard pickup to Kennebunk’s 21. After Backman ran for a yard, he picked up two, but on third-and-7, Walker threw incomplete and with 5:20 on the clock, Emerson elected to bring Kearns out again and this time, his 35-yard field goal attempt soared through the uprights with plenty of room to spare, making it 20-6.

Just when the Rams appeared to be teetering, however, they turned the game on its ear in the matter of seconds.

The Navigators kicked the ball deep to Homa, who collected it at the Kennebunk 12, found a hole to the right, then outran the pursuit all the way to the end zone for a dramatic 88-yard kickoff return touchdown. Andrews added the PAT and just like, Falmouth’s lead was a mere seven points, 20-13.

Championship teams know they have to counter sudden change situations and the Navigators indeed responded like the champions they would soon become.

Starting from the 20, Falmouth needed just 15 seconds and one play to restore order, as Gio Guerrette got the ball, ran right, eluded a tackler, then took off and no one catches Gio Guerrette in the open field. Guerrette didn’t stop until he crossed the goal line for the 80-yard score with 4:52 on the clock.

“We weren’t concerned,” Guerrette said. “We always bounce back. It was just a handoff to me. I tried to take the middle, then I saw an open lane out. I turned the corner and ran fast. I’m just thinking, ‘Run!’ I ran track last year, so I have pretty good running technique now.”

“When Gio scored, that was a confidence booster through the roof,” Backman said.

“Props to Gio,” said Walker. “I just handed it off to him and I knew he was going to score.”

“We always preach to not get too high or too low,” added Emerson. “That messaging got us through. (Gio’s) blessed with all the physical gifts in the world and he might be a better human being than he is an athlete. To get him to come out this season and reward he (and Joey) with this, I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

After a false start, Kearns’ extra point was blocked by senior Charles Majkowski and shockingly, that would be it for scoring.

But there was still a long way to go before the Navigators could celebrate.

Kennebunk got the ball back at its 25 and began to move again, as an 11-yard run by Stone moved the chains, then Haley hit Andrews for 12 more yards to the 48. But after West ran for four yards, he was dropped for a two-yard loss by sophomore Harlem Harrison and Haley threw incomplete, forcing a punt.

With 2:21 to go in the lengthy third quarter, Falmouth took over at its 11 and threatened to drive and score and end all doubt, but it wasn’t to be.

After Backman ran for six yards, a holding penalty backed the Navigators to their 8. Joey Guerrette then ran for seven yards and Roy caught a pass for nine more for a first down at the 24. On the final play of the frame, Joey Guerrette was held to no gain by Majkowski.

The fourth period began with a six-yard run from Backman, but Joey Guerrette was dropped for a two-yard loss. The Rams jumped offsides, but on fourth-and-1, Falmouth opted to punt the ball away.

With 10:17 to play, Kennebunk had good field position at its 48, but it couldn’t capitalize.

After Keys ran for three yards and Burr gained four more, West attempted a pass on a halfback option which fell incomplete, then Haley threw incomplete, giving the Navigators the ball back on downs at their 45 with 8:41 remaining.

After a five-yard Wintersteen run and a three-yard pickup by Backman, Gio Guerrette appeared to deliver the dagger with a 47-yard scoring run, but a holding penalty brought it back. Backman picked up a first down with a three-yard run, then Backman ran for four yards before gaining three more. After a five-yard penalty on Falmouth, Gio Guerrette caught a pass for just one yard and the Navigators had to punt.

With time getting short, the Rams started at their 20 and hoped to begin a miracle rally.

After an incomplete pass by Haley, Stone ran for three yards. Falmouth was flagged for another five-yard penalty, then West picked up three yards for a first down at the 31. After consecutive incomplete passes, Haley was sacked by Kearns for a six-yard loss. After a delay of game penalty set up fourth-and-21, Bush slammed the door by sacking Haley for a five-yard loss.

“We swarm to the ball,” Bush said. ‘The play’s never over. We run to the ball and try to rip it out.”

“Our defense has pride,” Backman said. “We come out and hit anyone, wrap up and swarm.”

With just 2:48 left, Falmouth took over at the Kennebunk 15 and the Navigators would run out the clock.

Backman ran for six yards, then he picked up three more and on third-and-1, Backman gained four to set up first-and-goal at the 2 and allow the Navigators to go into victory formation. Walker then took a knee and at 4:57 p.m., after Walker took a knee again, the horn sounded and Falmouth had its championship, 26-13.

“I love lacrosse, but this is a whole other feeling,” said Backman, a lacrosse standout, who led Falmouth to a title in that sport back in June. “I play lacrosse year-round and expected us to win there, but to come from 2-6 last year and improve and work so hard for this, it means so much. Senior year, we’re immortalized. It couldn’t be any better.”

“I still don’t believe it,” Walker said. “It’s so enjoyable. So many emotions are going through me. It’s just hard work. We pushed together and every step of the way, it was one rep at a time, one game at a time and that’s how we got here.”

“It’s honestly just amazing, a dream come true,” said Gio Guerrette. “It’s unreal we made it this far.”

“The feeling is great,” Bush said. “Amazing. Just getting here felt great and going 11-0 and winning it all is just a different feeling. The team has worked so incredibly hard. Day after day, we put in the work. We wanted it from the start and honestly, I’m not surprised. That we got here shows our commitment. Coach Emerson came in and put on a masterclass. He turned the whole program around. We had a different attitude.”

“It’s a testament to these kids’ character,” added Emerson. “We came in guns-blazing in the summertime with really high standards. They were able to respond and do what we asked them to do. We’re really positive in our approach. We play with fanatical effort. Everybody buys in and does their job to the best of their ability to allow us to be successful.

“This means the world. Schools get rebuilt, remodeled, and towns change, but banners stay forever, rings don’t fade and history books can’t be rewritten. These guys will live forever.”

Falmouth finished with 408 yards of offense and was able to overcome one costly turnover and a whopping 14 penalties for 118 yards.

Backman bowed out by rushing for 71 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

Walker completed 11-of-15 passes for 167 yards and a TD, to go with one interception.

“People don’t talk about Tres Walker, but when you look at the film, I’d make the case he’s the best quarterback in Maine,” Emerson said.

Gio Guerrette tallied 115 yards and one huge touchdown on four carries and he also caught four passes for 54 yards.

Joey Guerrette contributed 98 yards on 11 attempts and had one reception for 3 yards.

McVeigh had three receptions for 57 yards.

Roy caught two balls for 15 yards.

Wintersteen’s one reception went for a 38-yard touchdown. He ran three times for 17 yards.

Defense wins championships

Then, there was the Navigators defense, which on this day, didn’t allow a single point.

The unit, led by assistant coach Dylan Rottkov, allowed a total of eight touchdowns in 11 games.

“Coach Dylan, pitching a shutout in a state championship game, that’s incredible,” Bush said.

“The energy that Coach Dylan puts into the defense, the schemes they run, it makes my life a lot easier,” said Walker.

Kennebunk only managed 132 yards. The Rams gave the ball away twice and were flagged six times for 71 yards.

West rushed 10 times for 82 yards.

Stone was held to 62 yards on eight carries.

Keys had two rushes for 3 yards and caught one pass for negative-4 yards.

Haley went 5-of-14 passing, good for 34 yards and two interceptions.

Andrews caught three passes for 23 yards.

Homa had one reception for 15 yards.

Just getting started

Falmouth, rightly, will be celebrating this title well into the early hours of Saturday morning and beyond.

The Navigators will then have to say goodbye to a special class of senior standouts, who elevated the program to unimaginable heights.

Don’t think this was a one-hit wonder, however.

Plenty of talent will return in 2025 and now that Falmouth has reached the mountaintop, it wants to do it again and again and again.

“It’s nice to have a great season and have some dreams made, but we want this to be the norm, not just a magical year,” said Emerson. “This can’t be a one-off. Winning games and having a team to be proud of each and every Friday night. That’s what we want.”

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

