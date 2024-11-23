Sophia Auger’s second goal of the game, with 1:57 remaining in regulation, enabled Biddeford/Kennebunk/Thornton/Wells/Sanford to rally for a 6-6 tie against the Penobscot Pioneers in a season opener at Penobscot Ice Arena in Brewer.
Penobscot led 5-2 early in the third period on the strength of a Paige Oakes hat trick and two goals by Delaney Carr, but Biddeford got consecutive goals from Ashley Sanderson, Corinne Ramunno and Gabryella Phelan to tie it a 5-5. Just 21 seconds after Phelan’s goal, Cayleigh Coleman answered to put Penobscot back in front.
