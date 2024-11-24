Investigators found human remains in the debris from a structure fire in Aroostook County on Saturday afternoon.

Police and fire crews responded to the fire on Emily Drive in Amity at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a news release. The building had been badly damaged by fire, Moss said.

Investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal found the remains among the debris, Moss said.

The remains were transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta for identification.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Moss said.

No additional information was available Sunday morning.

