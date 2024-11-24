HONOLULU, Hawaii – James Luther Wynegar III, died on Oct. 18, 2024, in Honolulu, Hawaii. He was born in Portland, on May 29, 1971, the son of James Wynegar Jr. and Ada Mathews. James attended Portland High School, where he played on the ice hockey and ski teams. He graduated with the class of 1989. He worked at Maine Medical Center in the Cardiology department before joining the Army Reserves. James then attended the Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship at Piney Point, Maryland. His job, as a Merchant Marine, which he loved, allowed him to travel all over the world, even to Antarctica.

James is survived by his father James Wynegar Jr., his mother Ada Mathews, his daughter Julia Schaller and her husband Devin, brother Paul Menario, sister Lisa Powers, aunts Linda Davis, Diana Gardner, and Donna Finks, Niece Meaghan Bisson, and her sons Jack and C.J., along with several cousins.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, at Calvary Cemetery, 1461 Broadway, South Portland.

To share memories of James or to leave online condolences, please visit to http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in James’s name to Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, 217 Landing Road Westbrook, ME 04092.

Copy the Story Link