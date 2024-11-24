SOUTH PORTLAND – Mariette T. Lessard-Carey, 90, passed away on Nov. 14, 2024. She was born on July 14, 1934, in Waterville, a daughter of Pamphile and Lydia (Fortin) Poulin. She was educated in the Waterville schools and graduated from the Academy of St. Joseph in South Berwick.

Mariette was a longtime resident of Portland, where she was a communicant at St Joseph’s Catholic Church. For the past four years, she lived at Sable Lodge in South Portland where she made many new friends.

She was also a resident of Leesburg, Florida, from 1990 -2020 where she spent her winters and was a communicant at St. Paul’s Catholic Church.

She was pre-deceased by her husband Lt. Col. J. Normand Lessard.

Surviving are a daughter, Norma-Jean Thurber of Topsham; two sons, Jerome “Jerry” Lessard and his wife Julie of Standish, Maine, John Lessard and his wife Susan of Goffstown, N.H.; nine grandchildren, Melissa Barter, Christopher Barter, Andrew Lessard, Matthew Lessard, Kevin Lessard, Leanne Hamilton, Adam Lessard, Erica Walsh and Cody Lessard. She also had 13 great-grandchildren with the youngest born the day after Mariette passed. Also surviving are a brother Robert Poulin of Dexter; a sister, Pauline Maxwell of Waterville and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Dec.12, 2024, at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave., Portland. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.

A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held immediately following the Mass in the Parish hall at St Pius. All are welcome to come share stories and recall memories about Mariette.

