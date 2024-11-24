BELGRADE — A woman was seriously injured Sunday morning in a shooting at a home on Point Road in Belgrade, police said.

A man was taken into custody and was cooperating later Sunday with the investigation, according to Shannon Moss, the public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The woman was taken by a LifeFlight of Maine helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

The Augusta Regional Communications Center received a 911 call at 11:03 a.m. reporting the shooting, according to Moss.

State troopers, Belgrade Rescue and Delta Ambulance responded to the scene.

Moss said further information was not available Sunday night.



