Families on the Eastern Prom on Sunday stepped onto a train bound for the North Pole and into a holiday classic, enjoying treats along the way and hoping to catch a glimpse of Santa Claus.

The Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad Co. and Museum brought its annual Polar Express train journey back to Portland’s Eastern Promenade last week for the holiday season. Staff and volunteers transformed nine historic passenger coaches into a holiday experience that mirrors the popular book and 2004 movie.

“We want to have a multi-generational, unique experience that’s hard to find anywhere else, that kind of makes people say, ‘Wow, what a magical time to spend together,’ ” said Matt Levy, general manager of the Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad.

The Polar Express rides are a fundraiser for Maine Narrow Gauge, which offers regular tours on its historic train cars and educates passengers on Maine’s railroading history.

“We have nine train cars, about half of them are historic, from the old narrow gauge railroads of Maine, and about half of them are … replicas from the 1970s,” Levy said.

Levy said Maine Narrow Gauge has been putting on Polar Express Rides for about 15 years. This year is extra special because it marks the 20th anniversary of the “Polar Express” film.

Kids collected their golden tickets to the North Pole, and it was “all aboard.”

Once inside, riders were greeted by conductors, stewards and chefs – many played by museum volunteers and local high school students. True to the movie, chefs served up cookies and “hot, hot” chocolate while conductors danced to the song originally performed by Tom Hanks.

The train made its way from the Ocean Gateway Pier along the eastern waterfront while families listened to a reading of the “Polar Express” storybook.

Katie and Kyle Kiaunis made the drive from Exeter, New Hampshire, with their two kids Cash and Natalie and three other families from their neighborhood.

“We come every year,” Kyle Kiaunis said.

Cash, 18 months, and Natalie, 4, waited in anticipation as the train approached a handful of little red houses. Parents told kids to be good – they were approaching the North Pole, and maybe Santa would come aboard.

“Are there any passengers on the Polar Express who would like to meet Santa?” a conductor asked to a resounding “Yes!”

Children were stunned as Santa himself made his way through the cars, stopping to give each one a special gift – a single silver jingle bell.

The train made the trip from Portland to the “North Pole” in just under an hour – but Levy hopes the experience will last a lifetime. He said he loves seeing passengers from the early days of the Polar Express rides return with their own children.

“There’s something really special about coming on and seeing the old, historic train cars, the woodworking, and smelling the steam and the coal for the steam engine, and then have the whole thing magically transport you as a family or a group to the North Pole,” Levy said. “Something very special happens when Santa comes on and gives the kids their first gift of Christmas.”

Polar Express rides run through Dec. 23, with multiple trips per day. Tickets are available at the Maine Narrow Gauge website.

