Rotary Park is site of

Kennebunk tree lighting

The 41st annual Christmas in Kennebunk celebration is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 30, and will take place in Rotary Park on Water Street.

To celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the Waterhouse Center, according to a news release, public skating with Winter Friends (pending cold enough temperatures) will be held from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. with a special thank you presentation ceremony in honor of Mrs. Waterhouse. The event will feature holiday tunes, food trucks and a children’s Winter Workshop with crafts, face painting and a Hot Cocoa Café.

The festivities will include Small Business Saturday and patrons are invited to all local shops and restaurants in Kennebunk and the Brick Store Museum. There will be free admission to the museum and a chance to meet local author/illustrator Matt Tavares at 10 a.m.

Kennebunk Free Library is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will host a card-making center from noon to 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Kennebunk Baptist Church is offering a craft fair and raffles from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a corn chowder or hot dog combo lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. downstairs at 77 Main St., using the Nason’s Court entrance.

The Kennebunk High School Chamber Singers will perform carols until Santa and his elves arrive at 5 p.m. Once the tree is lit, there will be an opportunity to have photos taken with Santa at the Waterhouse Center.

Following the tree lighting, the Waterhouse Center will re-open for public skating.

“Join the community for one of the warmest traditions we celebrate,” said Linda Johnson, events coordinator for Kennebunk, in an email. “Families have been coming to this downtown event for generations. Please make it a tradition of yours.”

For more information, email ljohnson@kennebunkmaine.us or call 207-604-1341.

Advertisement

Author visit at

Brick Store Museum

Maine illustrator Matt Tavares will visit the Brick Store Museum in Kennebunk with his children’s series, “Dasher” and “Dasher Can’t Wait for Christmas,” on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. The event is free and kicks off the museum’s holiday season alongside the downtown Kennebunk tree lighting.

Tavares will read “Dasher,” answer audience questions, and sign books. Several of Tavares’ titles are available in the museum Store.

Tavares is the author-illustrator of The New York Times best-selling picture book “Dasher,” as well as “Red and Lulu,” the graphic novel “Hoops,” and several sports biographies, including “Becoming Babe Ruth” and “Growing Up Pedro.” He is also the illustrator of “Twenty-One Steps: Guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,” by Jeff Gottesfeld, “The Gingerbread Pirates” by Kristin Kladstrup, “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” by Clement C. Moore, and “Over the River and Through the Wood,” by L. Maria Child, among many other picture books. Tavares lives in Ogunquit.

Advertisement

West Kennebunk

tree lighting

The West Kennebunk Village Committee will host its annual tree lighting on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Dorothy Stevens Center. Santa will arrive to light the tree at 6 p.m. and will visit and provide gifts to all children after the tree lighting. The Kennebunk Twirlers will also perform and refreshments will be available.

The Dorothy Stevens Center is located at 80 Thompson Road in West Kennebunk (near fire station).

‘Reflections’ authors

Advertisement

at Graves Library

Bob Dennis and Tom Bradbury will discuss their new book, “Reflections: Four Seasons of Beauty in Kennebunkport, Volume 2,” Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Graves Memorial Library. The presentation is scheduled for 4 p.m.

The book, according to a library news release, features 200 photos of Kennebunkport by Dennis, an award-winning photographer. The photographs are accompanied by thought-provoking quotations selected by Bradbury.

Homemade clam chowder and light refreshments will be served. Books will be available for sale and signing. Parking is available along Maine Street, the North Street Fire Station parking lot and Consolidated School (Route 9).

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library is located at 18 Maine St., Kennebunkport. For more information, call 207-967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

Advertisement

Prelude concert

in Kennebunkport

South Congregational Church announced that it will host Silver and Gold: A Prelude Winter Concert on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. The concert features flutists Rachael Barter and Nicole Rabata and will include a selection of works by composers, such as Gabriel Fauré, Camille Saint-Saëns, and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, as well as traditional holiday favorites.

South Congregational Church is located at 2 North St. in Kennebunkport. The suggested donation if $15. For more information, call 207-967-2793.

Calendar raffle benefits

Advertisement

Brick Store Museum

The Brick Store Museum, according to a news release, serves 10,000 people per year through exhibitions, programs and events that illustrate the local history, art and cultures of Kennebunk and surrounding towns. The museum is a campus of five 19th century buildings on Main Street in Kennebunk, and was founded in 1936 by American artist Edith Barry. The museum sustains its operations and mission through community donors, grants, and ticketed events.

This holiday season, the museum is hoping to reach its Annual Fund goal of $100,000 with the help of a calendar raffle.

Supporters can purchase a calendar for $10, after which their name is entered into a drawing each day of December to win various experiences at the museum (or cash) for 2025. Experiences include programs like the popular All Souls’ Walk in October and Backyards & Barns in July.

Supporters can purchase raffle calendars on the museum’s website at brickstoremuseum.org/store or at the museum’s front desk at 117 Main St. in Kennebunk. Participants are encouraged to purchase their calendar prior to Dec. 1, but calendars can be sold at any time through the remainder of the year. The initiative is supported by Charter Oak Capital Management.

Advertisement

Holiday Art

and Craft Show

The Maine Women in the Arts annual Holiday Art and Craft Show will be held Dec. 5-8 during Kennebunkport’s Prelude celebration. The show offers a selection of original fine art pieces including paintings, photography, pottery, baskets, books, and more, as well as handmade holiday crafts made by artists. Admission is free.

The festivities begin with an opening reception on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be live music and many of the artists will be in attendance. The show will continue Friday, Dec. 6, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. again featuring live music 3 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 7, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 8, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The show will be held at the Masonic Lodge, 10 North St. (via Temple Street), Kennebunkport. To support the Maine Women in the Arts scholarship fund, artists donate handmade gift items to create a basket for the show. Patrons are encouraged to take a chance on a raffle ticket to support the scholarship fund.

“The Prelude Show is our biggest of the season, with the opportunity for our artists to show off crafts, cards and beautiful seasonal items not available at our other shows,” said Maine Women in the Arts President Pam Edwards, in a news release.

Advertisement

For more information, visit mainewomenarts.com or the group’s Facebook page.

Christmas Prelude

ready for crowds

Christmas Prelude will celebrate its 43rd anniversary Dec. 5-15. With Prelude’s ongoing growth, the Kennebunkport Business Association, an all-volunteer organization, is working to enhance the experience for everyone attending.

“Each Prelude event is carefully crafted by dedicated volunteers who meet throughout the year to ensure a magical experience for the thousands who join us,” said Ashley Padget, president of the KBA and general manager of Alisson’s, in a news release. “Our team is committed to celebrating this festive season with the same heart and dedication.”

Advertisement

With the event’s growing popularity, Padget acknowledged some challenges unique to the town’s intimate setting.

“We’ve experienced remarkable growth, and we’re taking steps to ensure the best experience for all,” she said in an email, noting the association’s close collaboration with officials in Kennebunk and Kennebunkport.

To make Prelude even more enjoyable and accessible, according to organizers, plans include preregistration for popular events, like the Hat Parade, and additional viewing options for some of the most beloved activities.

“We’re committed to making Prelude as safe, welcoming, and festive as possible for future generations,” said Tina Gordon, Prelude director and general manager of the Nonantum Resort.

This year’s Prelude will offer a full lineup of cherished traditions, including four tree lightings, caroling at the Franciscan Monastery, a street festival, and more.

Padget shared a few ways visitors can help make this year’s Prelude a success:

Advertisement

1. Follow parking guidelines and take advantage of alternate lots and shuttles.

2. Consider attending during the second weekend, which is traditionally quieter.

3. Check out the Midweek Magic offerings for a more relaxed experience.

4. Contribute to the spirit of Prelude with a Venmo donation to @christmasprelude!

For more information on Christmas Prelude, visit ChristmasPrelude.com.

Advertisement

Short-term

rental registration

The town of Kennebunk’s clerk’s office is accepting short-term rental registrations for 2025.

According to the town clerk’s office, per the Short-Term Rental Ordinance, effective Jan. 1, 2025, any person seeking to operate a short-term rental unit in the town of Kennebunk shall register the unit with the town clerk’s office.

Short-term rental units will be inspected by Kennebunk Fire Rescue. If the short-term rental unit fails to meet these requirements, no registration shall be issued until identified issues are resolved to the satisfaction of the fire chief or designee.

Applicants can download a short-term rental registration form or visit the town clerk’s office to pick up a form. There is a $250 registration fee. Checks should be made payable to the Town of Kennebunk.

Completed forms must be returned to the town clerk’s office: Town Clerk, Town of Kennebunk, 1 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Advertisement

For more information, visit www.kennebunkmaine.us/str.

Kick off the season

with Holiday Pops

The Strafford Wind Symphony’s Holiday Pops show is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Sanford Performing Arts Center. The night will feature holiday tunes and a sing-along.

Strafford Wind Symphony performs across southern Maine and Seacoast New Hampshire. The engagement will be the Strafford Wind Symphony’s seventh performance on the Sanford Performing Arts Center stage.

Advertisement

Tickets are $10-$16, with discounts for subscribers, students, seniors and military veterans. For tickets and information, visit

sanfordpac.org, call the box office at 207-206-1126, or visit in person Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Sanford Performing Arts Center is located at 100 Alumni Blvd.

School Around Us

presents ‘Sharing the Light’

School Around Us Co-Learning Community announced a benefit concert celebrating its traditional Santa Lucia ceremony and highlighting the musical talents of its community. The concert will take place at Vinegar Hill Music Theatre in Arundel on Tuesday Dec. 3, from 6 to 9 p.m.

The children’s concert and Santa Lucia ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. followed by a Community Musical Showcase (7:30 p.m.) featuring musicians Jason Roman, Wayne Morphew, Will Sawyer, Ginny and Travis Munroe and Sharon Trace. The public is welcome to attend both. Cookies, treats and a cash bar will be available.

Advertisement

All ages are welcome and tickets are not required. A suggested donation of $20 is requested at the door. Donations will benefit the School Around us Opportunity Fund, a scholarship fund supporting its learners.

For more information, visit www.schooolaroundus.org.

Pajama Shopping Day

in the Kennebunks

Pajama Shopping Day is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 30, in the Kennebunks. According to a Chamber of Commerce news release, stores will offer the best deals for holiday shopping and pajamas are the preferred shopping attire.

Advertisement

The Kennebunk-Kennebunkport-Arundel Chamber of Commerce has dozens of local shops participating in this year’s Small Business Saturday event. Merchants, their hours and special discounts are listed at www.gokennebunks.com.

Later that afternoon at 4 p.m., downtown Kennebunk businesses will kick off Home for the Holidays, a month-long celebration of family, food, shopping and fun. Various Main Street businesses will offer free holiday treats at tables out front and there will be a life-size snow globe in Tibbetts Plaza from 4 to 6 p.m. Stop by and take a photo inside. The Kennebunk High School Chamber Choir Singers will also stroll and singing holiday tunes. For more information, visit DowntownKennebunk.com.

Later, Santa comes to town for the 41st annual Christmas in Kennebunk tree-lighting and festivities, starting at 5 p.m.

For more information, call the Chamber at 967-0857 or email director@gokennebunks.com.

Christmas concert

Advertisement

at the school house

Mid-Week Music will present its fourth annual Christmas shows during Prelude at the Kennebunkport Historical Society’s Town House School at 135 North St.

On Sunday, Dec. 8, at 1 p.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 5 p.m., guitarist Dana Pearson, pianist/organist Mark Gunter, and bassist John Kumnick will spread holiday cheer with a mix of yuletide music, including “Angels We Have Heard on High,” Willie Nelson’s

“Pretty Paper,” “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” Leon Russell’s “Slippin’ Into Christmas,” and The Band’s “Christmas Must Be Tonight.”

For tickets, visit kporths.com/buy-tickets, email info@kporths.com, or call 207-967-2751.

Mid-Week Music will kick off the new year on Wednesday, Jan. 8, with “Yet Another Evening Without Neil Young (but with his music),” with Pearson joined by drummer Ron Breton. The third annual Neil-fest will include tunes like “Cortez the Killer,” “Helpless,” and “Harvest Moon.”

Advertisement

Seaglass Chorale

concerts in December

Seaglass Chorale announced its 2024 winter concert – Stella Natalis – will be performed on Friday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 14, at 4 p.m. Both concerts are at St. David’s Episcopal Church in Kennebunk. Following the Seaglass Chorale’s performance of Stella Natalis, the Seatones will perform an arrangement of holiday songs followed by a community sing-along.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased in advance at www.seaglasschorale.org or in person at the concert. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for 18 and younger.

Founded in 1993 by Artistic Director Jean Strazdes, Seaglass Chorale is a non-auditioned adult choral group of 60 voices. The chorale represents about 20 southern Maine communities and regularly performs throughout the area, with concerts in Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, Wells, Sanford, Saco, and other regional venues.

For more information, to join the chorale or donate, visit www.seaglasschorale.org.

Advertisement

Donations for

Grace Street Ministry

South Congregational Church is rallying the community to support Grace Street Ministry, an organization based in Portland, that provides outreach and support to the homeless population. To help meet the needs of individuals experiencing homelessness, the church is collecting $5 Dunkin’ gift cards and hooded sweatshirts (hoodies) of all sizes.

The goal, according to a news release, is to gather 550 Dunkin’ cards, and 180 hoodies offering warmth and sustenance to those served by the ministry. The $5 Dunkin’ cards provide individuals with a chance to enjoy a warm beverage and a place to rest inside a Dunkin’ location. Hoodies offer warmth and protection, especially as the weather turns colder.

“Grace Street Ministry does incredible work on the streets of Portland, building relationships and providing hope to those who often feel forgotten,” the Rev. Susan Townsley, pastor of South Congregational Church said in an email. “Through this collection drive, we hope to extend the compassion of our community and make a meaningful impact.”

Advertisement

South Congregational Church invites community members to participate by donating $5 Dunkin’ gift cards or new/gently used hoodies. Donations can be dropped off at the church located at 2 North St., Kennebunkport, through Nov 30.

If it is not office hours, there is a locked drop on the back porch for cards, and a bin for hoodies. To make donations online, visit www.southchurchucc.org/donations.

For more information, email info@southchurchucc.org.

Camden Conference

session on Ukraine

Advertisement

Kennebunk Free Library and the Camden Conference will host Bill Hall at Kennebunk Free Library on Monday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m. to discuss Ukraine and the Survival of Democracy in Europe.

According to a news release, the outcome of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine seems a bellwether for the survival of democracy in Europe. The talk will examine democracy’s status and prospects in eastern/central Europe as it relates to Ukraine’s future as an independent nation. A solidly democratic neighborhood for Ukraine would strengthen Ukraine’s position in the fight and in the eventual peace talks – and perhaps restrain Moscow from further attempts to rebuild the Russian empire.

Hall was an intelligence officer for the US Air Force, serving on active duty from 1969 until 1999, much of that time overseas – in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. He grew up in Virginia and received a bachelor’s degree in politics from Princeton University and a master’s degree in foreign affairs from the University of Virginia. He is on the board of the Camden Conference and a past president of the World Affairs Council of Maine. He and his wife, Nancy, live on Peaks Island.

The program is free and wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St. in Kennebunk. For more information, call 207-985-2173 or email kfl@kennebunklibrary.org.

Class of 1965 seeks

Advertisement

scholarship nominations

The Kennebunk High School class of 1965 is accepting nominations for a scholarship recipient from the Kennebunk High School class of 2025.

Applicants must be enrolled/attend Kennebunk High School and will be furthering their education after high school in any field, trade, college, or training, and they must have a relative or direct connection to a Kennebunk High School class of 1965 graduate. The connection includes grandchildren, great-grandchildren, godchildren, foster children, nieces, nephews, cousins, etc.

For more information or to apply, contact Donna Bull Thompson at donnawjhs2003@yahoo.com.

Museum features

Advertisement

student artwork

The Brick Store Museum is partnering with Kennebunk High School visual arts students to exhibit their work. A new exhibition will open in the museum’s Patsy Bauman Gallery featuring perspectives of historic Kennebunk through the photography of students.

The exhibit is the result of a project led by KHS art teacher Katie Mooney with research provided by the Brick Store Museum. It features on-location photographs selected and taken by students. The photos focus on architecture and historic structures of Kennebunk, taken when students visited the museum to explore the Main Street and Summer Street neighborhood histories.

“The Brick Store Museum is proud to partner with teachers and students to create new pathways for learning and exploring our world through history and art,” wrote Brick Store Museum Executive Director Cynthia Walker in a news release.

The exhibition will be open through December. Students and their families will have free admission to the exhibition. For more information about the museum’s education programming, email info@brickstoremuseum.org or visit www.brickstoremuseum.org/education.

Advertisement

Maine Made Craft Fair

in Kennebunkport

Kennebunkport Historical Society announced the return of the Maine Made Craft Fair on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7. The fair, according to a news release, will take place at White Columns, “the society’s historic mansion, offering the perfect setting for visitors to experience the beauty and craftsmanship of Maine-made goods.”

The event will showcase a curated selection of local artisans, featuring photography and textiles to jewelry, handcrafted goods, and literature.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 6-7. White Columns is located 8 Maine St., Kennebunkport.

Interested vendors can apply starting Oct. 1, on a first-come, first-serve basis. Spaces are limited to 12 spots For more information or to reserve a space, visit www.kporths.com or contact the Kennebunkport Historical Society at khaight@kporths.com or 207-967-2751.

Advertisement

York County Amateur

Radio Club meetings

The York County Amateur Radio Club meets on the first Sunday of each month from September to June. The meetings begin at 2:45 p.m. at the Wells town offices at 208 Sanford Road.

All are welcome and membership is open to all. A ham radio license is not required. The club promotes amateur radio knowledge, offers educational programs, and organizes special events. For more information, visit w1yca.org.

Advertisement

Legion Post 159

meeting schedule

Monthly meetings of American Legion Post 159 are held on the first Thursday of the month. Upcoming meeting dates: Dec. 5. Dates for 2025 are Jan. 2, Feb. 6, March 6, April 3, May 1, June 5, July 3, Aug. 7, Sept. 4, Oct. 2, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4.

All veterans and Sons of the American Legion are welcomed to attend. Legion Post 169 is located at 102 Main St. (across from the police station) in Kennebunkport. For more information, call 207-967-2400.

Land trust nature

Advertisement

walk schedule

Kennebunk Land Trust released the dates for its Nature Walk series. The first Saturday of each month, the land trust hosts a nature walk on a different preserve following a different theme. Participants are invited to explore a new local preserve and enjoy nature in all seasons.

The walks are led by local Maine Guides and master naturalists, who take participants through the nature preserve and share knowledge and ask questions about the flora, fauna, and nature.

The walks are free of charge for all ages and held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Donations are accepted and well-behaved dogs are welcome. The schedule:

• Dec. 7 – For All Forever Preserve

The 2024 walk schedule is subject to change with notice. For more information and to register, visit kennebunklandtrust.org.

Advertisement

Kennebunk Savings and Southern Maine Health Care are sponsors of the events.

Legion Post 74

schedules meetings

American Legion Webber Lefebvre Post 74 in Kennebunk holds meetings on the first Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. Legion Post 74 is located at 15 Water St.

Legion Post 74 is looking for new members. Legion Post 74 participates in the May Day and Memorial Day parades, flag retirement ceremonies with the Boy Scouts, furnishes a scholarship to the high school and participates in many other local activities and charities.

Advertisement

Amateur Radio Society

meets at The New School

The New England Radio Discussion Society meets biweekly on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. throughout the year at The New School in Kennebunk. The club informally gathers to support and promote amateur (ham) radio. Wide-ranging discussion topics include: early and contemporary equipment, digital technology, internet integration, and striving for international contacts. Most meetings include a tech talk by a society member.

Those interested in amateur radio are invited to join. The New School is located at 38 York St. in Kennebunk. For more information, contact Alex at 207-967-8812.

Astro Society

hosts star parties

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England has set its schedule for public Star Parties through August and invites the public to attend. The society operates its own observatory, the Talmage Observatory at Starfield, on Route 35, in West Kennebunk.

Advertisement

At the Star Parties, the public, as well as society members, are most invited to observe the heavens through club telescopes, as well as member telescopes. Stars, visible planets, and deep-sky objects can all be viewed. Experienced society members are on hand to guide the observing, explain what is being seen, and answer questions. There is no fee.

The Talmage Observatory at Starfield opens at 7:30 p.m. for the events. For directions, visit asnne.org/where-to-find-us.php.

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England is a local association of amateur astronomers that meets monthly at the New School in Kennebunk. Meetings are on the first Friday of each month. For more information, visit ASNNE.org.

Vets group offers

Wednesday coffee

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1044 has launched free-coffee Wednesdays to all veterans. Chapter 1044 is located at 508 Elm St. in Biddeford (basement of American Legion Post 26). Chapter meetings are held on the first Sunday of each month and begin at 1:30 p.m.

Those who served in the past, or are currently serving, are welcomed to the Wednesday coffee from 9 to 11 a.m. Veterans need simply to show military ID or wear an item that identifies their service, and the coffee is on Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1044. Tables will be set up with board games and a veteran service officer will be available to answer questions on veterans’ benefits or to help file a claim for disability through the VA system. The service is also available to spouses of veterans.

For more information, contact Joseph Armstrong, chapter president, at 207-494-9287 or visit www.vva1004maine.org.

Copy the Story Link