The Maine State Police in cooperation with Homeland Security Investigations, Biddeford Police Department, Sanford Police Department, Eliot Police Department, Kittery Police Department, Fryeburg Police Department, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, and the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office conducted a child exploitation enforcement operation in western and southern Maine over the course of four days last week.

During the operation, 16 search warrants were executed confirming the possession, dissemination and production of child sexual abuse material as well as disseminating sexually explicit material to minors and on-line coercion of children to produce sexual abuse material, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety. Warrants and other related investigations were executed in Lyman, Limington, Hollis, Biddeford, Kittery, Eliot, Arundel, Steep Falls, North Waterboro, Sanford, Fryeburg, Bryant Pond, Hiram, West Paris, Hartford, Norway, and Madison.

Once completed, the investigations will be turned into the area district attorney offices or the U.S. Attorney for review and grand jury presentation.

Two people were arrested on related charges during the operation. Shawn Ramsay, 48, of Arundel, was arrested for possession of firearms in violation of a protection from abuse order; and Benjamin Fecteau, 37, of Eliot, was arrested on two outstanding arrest warrants for failing to appear on charges of failure to comply with sex offender registry, violation of conditions of release, theft and refusing to submit to arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.

