Police have identified the man who died in Bangor after his tent was destroyed in a fire earlier this month.

Maine State Police said Joseph P. Demanuele Jr., 35, of Bangor, was tentatively identified as the victim of the Nov. 10 fire. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, state police spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a statement Monday.

The fire broke out at 49 Cleveland St. in the night, Moss said. The grassy patch of land is near where police broke up an encampment of homeless people over the summer.

The man was found dead in the tent, Moss said.

His body has been taken to Augusta, where it will be autopsied by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and a final positive identification can be obtained.

