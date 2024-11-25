Portland International Jetport is expecting a nearly 18% increase in travelers over the Thanksgiving holiday period compared to last year, while the Maine Turnpike Authority anticipates a 2.5% increase in the number of vehicles on I-95.

From last Saturday through next Monday, Maine’s largest airport is preparing to handle 64,348 passengers, up 17.7% from 54,636 passengers 2023, said Airport Director Paul Bradbury.

“We are looking forward to welcoming around 60,000 holiday travelers this week,” Bradbury said in a statement. “The Sunday after Thanksgiving is expected to be our busiest travel day of the season here in Portland with around 7,000 passengers that day.”

The Transportation Security Administration is expecting Sunday to be one of the busiest holiday travel seasons nationwide, with the potential to break the all-time busiest day record with over 3 million passengers.

Despite the anticipated increase, the number of travelers passing through the jetport Sunday will pale compared to a peak summer travel day in August, when the jetport typically handles 12,000 to 13,000 passengers, Bradbury said.

Still, passengers traveling this week should arrive 90 minutes before scheduled departure and monitor flight information for potential delays and interruptions.

“This is the busiest travel week of the year nationwide,” said Zach Sundquist, assistant airport director. “While travel through the Jetport should be pretty easy, the major hubs will all be quite busy.”

The jetport is monitoring a few active weather systems across the country that could lead to some flight interruptions, depending on the destination, he said.

In addition, workers at North Carolina’s Charlotte Douglas International Airport went on strike Monday to demand higher wages. The airport is a hub for American Airlines, which doesn’t expect the 24-hour work action to cause significant flight disruptions.

On the Maine Turnpike, the number of tollbooth transactions is expected to increase 2.5% overall Wednesday through Sunday, from 1,020,000 transactions in 2023 to 1,045,000 transaction this year, said spokesperson Erin Courtney. Tollbooth transactions measure roughly how many vehicles are traveling on the road.

The busiest travel day will be Wednesday, when transactions are expected to increase 9%, from 246,600 in 2023 to 269,000 this year, Courtney said in a statement.

“The Maine Turnpike Authority is urging drivers to remain vigilant and patient,” Courtney said, noting that many drivers may be unfamiliar with area roads.

Construction and maintenance activities are winding down for the winter months, but some areas may still feature narrowed lanes and work zone speeds early in the week, she said.

And with some inclement weather in the forecast, she advised drivers to allow extra travel time, use headlights and obey posted speed limits.

