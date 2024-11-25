Will your Thanksgiving turkey come with a side of snow?

It’s possible, but it’s too soon to tell for sure if Maine will get hit with a blast of wintry weather for the holiday.

Meteorologists are keeping their eyes on a potential storm later in the week, but there is uncertainty in the models for how that weather pattern will play out, according to Jon Palmer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Gray.

One model suggests a winter storm with several inches of snow in the interior and mountains, and rain at the coast, while the other model shows the weather pattern staying far off-shore, with no precipitation on Thanksgiving. It’s also possible there would be a bit of snow on Friday and Saturday, Palmer said.

Palmer said people should keep a close eye on the weather forecast this week, especially if they are traveling for the holiday.

“This week is looking like a potentially very active week,” he said. “I think a lot of people are going to be thinking about the potential Thanksgiving storm, but I would be more focused on what could happen on Tuesday.”

Palmer said a light glaze of freezing rain is possible across interior Maine and New Hampshire, creating conditions that could be extremely dangerous for driving by mid-day.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory warning for parts of western Maine, including Oxford, Franklin and Somerset counties, that will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

“Although ice amounts will be light, the freezing rain is expected to fall on cold bare pavement. This will lead to potential for glaze ice formation on untreated roads, leading to extremely dangerous travel conditions,” the advisory says. “Even light snowfall amounts can accumulate on roads and cause dangerous driving conditions due to snow covered roads.”

The forecast for Thursday through the weekend should become much more accurate in the next day or two, Palmer said.

“With Thanksgiving arriving, it’s important for people to stay up to date on the forecast, especially if they’re going to be traveling this week,” he said.

Any precipitation will be welcome in areas that have seen abnormally dry conditions.

New England has experienced drought conditions this fall. Most of the region was still abnormally dry or in a moderate, severe or extreme drought as of Thursday, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Roughly 70% of Maine was experiencing drought conditions Thursday.

Much of northwestern, western, central and southern Maine, including Cumberland County, has been experiencing moderate drought, and much of the rest of the state has been abnormally dry. The southern tip of York County is in a severe drought.

