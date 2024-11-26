https://www.pressherald.com/2024/11/26/letter-maine-should-fly-both-flags
Letter: Maine should fly both flags
1 min read
Fred Kimball’s Nov. 19 letter (“Why not make Maine a two-flag state?“) was so good I wish I’d written it myself: Maine should have both flags! Maybe more.
We fly the stylized tree and star on our deck, and that’s our choice, in the land of the free and the home of the brave.
Carolyn Jenks
Falmouth
