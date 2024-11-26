The 2024 fall sports season was a triumphant one, featuring countless memorable games and a lot of hardware at the end, and it also included top-notch performances from many familiar names.

Every local school produced postseason all-stars and here’s a recap:

Football

Falmouth, Greely and Portland won long-awaited football state championships this fall and not surprisingly, those squads, along with other local schools, had multiple players honored.

In Class A North, Portland placed quarterback Louis Thurston, fullback/H-back Carter Lucca, running back Aidan McGowan, wide receiver Cordell Jones, tight end Brody Viola, linemen Colin Kelly, Anthony Tavares and Riley Wildes and utility Alex Martin on the All-Region offense team.

The All-Region defense squad featured Portland linemen Colin Kelly and Anthony Tavares, end Lisandro Rodrigues, linebacker Carter Lucca and backs Cordell Jones, Aidan McGowan and Louis Thurston.

Portland’s Anthony Tavares was named Class A North Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Portland’s Louis Thurston was chosen the Class A North Player of the Year.

Portland’s Ethan Stump was selected Class A North Assistant Coach of the Year.

Portland’s Sean Green won the Class A North Coach of the Year honor.

Portland’s Aidan McGowan and Riley Wildes qualified for the All-Academic team.

In the Class B North “Pine Tree Conference,” Falmouth names were everywhere.

The first-team offense included quarterback Tres Walker, running back Indi Backman, wide receiver Logan McVeigh, tight end Eli Bush, center Owen Bombardier and tackle Thomas Gale.

The second-team offense featured wide receivers Gio Guerrette, Joey Guerrette and Abram Wintersteen and guard Thomas Willoughby Jr.

The Navigators’ defense had a historically stingy campaign and placed tackle Harlem Harrison, end Eli Bush, linebackers Indi Backman and Peter Kearns and backs Gio Guerrette and Logan McVeigh on the first-team.

The second-team defense included Falmouth tackle Thomas Gale, backs Matt Grace, Ben Robbins and Luke Roy and utility Joey Guerrette.

Special teams first-teamers included Peter Kearns at placekicker and Ben Robbins at returner.

Punter Owen Ross made the second-team.

Falmouth’s Spencer Emerson was named the Class B North Coach of the Year.

In the eight-man, large school division, state champion Greely placed quarterback Andrew Padgett and lineman Nick Lyden on the offense first-team. They were joined by wide receiver/tight end Wyatt Gawtry of Yarmouth.

Greely’s Ben Kyles and Yarmouth’s Iggy McGrath were named to the second-team.

The defense first-team featured Greely lineman Luke Piper, linebacker Ben McCarron and back Wes Piper.

The Class A South, the first-team offense included Scarborough lineman Cole Tomuschat and South Portland lineman Eli Filieo.

Second-teamers included Scarborough wide receiver Kingston Griffiths and South Portland running back Connor Gerard, wide receivers Alex Horton and Darius Johnson and center Brady Haynes.

On defense, the first-team featured South Portland tackle Josh Cyr and back Easton Healy.

Second-teamers included South Portland ends Tristen Sanders and Will Stanley, linebacker Kai Turner and back Matt Berry.

Scarborough’s Tyler Holland and South Portland’s Matthew Berry, Addison Blais and Alexander Bunnell-Parker qualified for the All-Academic team.

In Class B South, Cheverus’ Matt Baker, Liam Backman, Jack Fenton and Evan Metivier and Deering’s Vincent Cavallaro, Zeke Dewever, Joey Foley, Christian Kanana, Deshawn Lamour and Tavian Lauture all made the All-Conference team.

Deering’s Tavian Lauture was named the Class B South Player of the Year.

Deering’s DeShawn Lamour was chosen the Class B South Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Deering’s Brendan Scully was named the Class B South Coach of the Year.

Cheverus’ Jack Fenton and Corbin Richter and Deering’s Jameson Dennis, Khalid Mahamed and Addy Stephane Ntwari all qualified for the All-Academic team.

In Class C South, Cape Elizabeth’s Aidan Connolly (flex) and linemen Tucker Clark and Luke Gagne made the first-team offense.

Cape Elizabeth’s Brady Inman (flex) and Mason Shur (flex) were named to the second-team offense.

Cape Elizabeth’s Tyler Granata (line), Tucker Clark (linebacker) and Eli Halter (back) made the first-team defense.

Cape Elizabeth’s Brady Inman was named a first-team special teams selection.

In Class D, Freeport lineman Caleb Antl and wide receiver David Ulrickson made the offensive first-team.

Freeport quarterback Teddy Peters was named to the offensive second-team.

Teddy Peters also made the defensive first-team at back.

Daunte Mitchell was a second-teamer on defense at end.

Boys’ soccer

Greely’s boys’ soccer team won its first Class B title in 11 seasons and placed goalkeeper Landon Dominski, Bez Mendelsohn, Owen Piesik and Mason Rogers on the Western Maine Conference all-star, Class B first-team, along with Cape Elizabeth’s Harry Converse and Tully Haydar and Yarmouth’s Gideon Ahrens, Luis Cardoso and Ian Lawrence.

Cape Elizabeth’s Max Hayward and Cam Leonhirth, Freeport’s Dylan Meinert, Greely’s Owen Partridge and Yarmouth’s Zacarias Binda and goalkeeper Will Raymond made the second-team.

Greely’s Owen Piesik was named Class B South Player of the Year.

The WMC Class C/D all-star first-team featured North Yarmouth Academy’s Jacob Colaluca, Theo Fahlgren and goalkeeper Gavin Thomas and Waynflete’s Lucas Plumb.

NYA’s Jackson Bartick and Waynflete’s Jeff Adey and Duncan Isherwood made the second-team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Tully Haydar and Atticus Richard and Yarmouth’s Matthew Britton, Mateo Coury, Alec Gagnon, Zachary Lattanzi, Will Raymond and Robert Wolff qualified for the WMC All-Academic team.

In the SMAA, the first-team featured back Matt Fallona and forward Cooper Mallar of Class A South champion Scarborough, as well as Falmouth back Griffin Parr and midfielder Sam Yoon and Portland back Ronan Mas and midfielder Baptista Muanda.

The second-team included Cheverus midfielder Henry Huntley, Deering back Alberto Lucas-Bayata and midfielder Peter Sargent, Falmouth goalkeeper Caden Berry and back Hayden Davis, Portland forward Paulo Joao, Scarborough back Finn Coburn and midfielder Ibrahim Jabril and South Portland midfielder Ben Morin.

Cheverus forward Ange Michel-Liwanga and back Emil Strock, Deering forwards Augusto Daniel and Ethan Fisher, Falmouth midfielder Ali Carter and forwards Evan Mayo and Simon Wissink, Portland midfielder Felisberto Mamuisi, forward David Mawangu and back Silvio Mbayi, Scarborough back Carter Blanche and midfielders Matt Booth and Santana Diaz and South Portland forward Bossay Ditanduka and backs Enoque De Dieu and Oliver Linscott were named honorable mentions.

Portland’s Ronan Mas was named SMAA Defender of the Year.

The SMAA All-Academic team included Falmouth’s Wyatt Carlson, Jaxon Cameron, Antony Grimes, Jake Hazard, Evan Mayo, Declan O’Brien, Nick Roediger, Dan Stoicov, Forest Stone and Sam Yoon, Scarborough’s Jacob Lavigne and Brayden McDonald and South Portland’s Oliver Linscott, Beckett Mehlhorn and Ben Morin.

Cape Elizabeth’s Tully Haydar, Cheverus’ Henry Huntley, Deering’s Ethan Fisher, Falmouth’s Griffin Parr and Sam Yoon, Greely’s Owen Partridge, Owen Piesik and Mason Rogers, Portland’s Paulo Joao and Ronan Mas, Scarborough’s Cooper Mallar, South Portland’s Ben Morin and Yarmouth’s Zacarias Binda played for the South team in the Class A/B Senior All-Star Game. The South won, 3-2, behind goals from Joao and Morin and an assist from Binda.

NYA’s Jordan King and Waynflete’s Duncan Isherwood and Lucas Plumb represented the South in the Class C/D Senior All-Star Game. The South lost, 5-1.

The Class A South regional all-star team featured Cheverus’ Henry Huntley, Deering’s Ethan Fisher, Falmouth’s Griffin Parr and Sam Yoon, Portland’s Paulo Joao, Ronan Mas and Baptista Muanda, Scarborough’s Cooper Mallar and South Portland’s Ben Morin.

The Class B South regional all-star squad included Cape Elizabeth’s Tully Haydar, Greely’s Landon Dominski, Owen Partridge, Owen Piesik and Mason Rogers and Yarmouth’s Gideon Ahrens and Zacarias Binda.

The Class C South regional all-star team featured NYA’s Jordan King and Waynflete’s Duncan Isherwood and Lucas Plumb.

All-State and All-New England selections will be named on Dec. 8.

Girls’ soccer

Greely and NYA won state titles on the girls’ side, while Scarborough almost pulled off a three-peat, so it wasn’t surprising to see local names dominate the SMAA and WMC all-star squads.

The WMC Class B first-team featured Avery Bush, Abby Lennox and Molly Partridge of Greely, along with Cape Elizabeth’s CC Duryee and Noelle Mallory, Freeport’s Kenzie Cochran and Karleigh Costello and Yarmouth’s Taylor Oranellas and Eleanor Ting.

Cape Elizabeth’s Hailey Gorman, Freeport’s Lucy Riggs and Silvi Strong, Greely’s Emma Silver and Yarmouth’s Keira Cowans made the second-team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Noelle Mallory was chosen the WMC Class B South Player of the Year.

In WMC Class C/D, the first-team featured NYA’s Delphine Daniel, Ella Giguere, Emily Robbins and Nell Rohde and Waynflete’s Lydia Birknes, Fallon Culley and Aubrey Winch.

The second-team included NYA’s Lyla Casey, Natasha Godfrey and goalkeeper Sadie Morgan, along with Waynflete’s Liza Lawson.

NYA’s Delphine Daniel was named the WMC Class C/D Player of the Year.

Cape Elizabeth’s Heather Campbell, Campbell DeGeorge, Jacqueline Murphy and Elena Rosenberg, Freeport’s Kessa Benner, Celia Cobb, Kenzie Cochran, Lana DiRusso, Eydie Kaplan, Mia Levesque, Claire Nadeau and Lucy Riggs, NYA’s Delia Fontana, Ella Giguere, Emily Robbins, Nell Rohde and Sadie Swenson, Waynflete’s Gianna Barbieri, Lydia Birknes, Fallon Culley, Caileigh Hopkins and Sophia Woodman and Yarmouth’s Macie Barry, Paige Brewer, Julia Brown, Aaliyah Miller, Taylor Oranellas and Eleanor Ting qualified for the WMC All-Academic team.

In the SMAA, Cheverus midfielder Finley Brown, Deering forward Elsa Freeman, Portland midfielder Anneliese Collin, Scarborough forward Delia Fravert and back Emma Blanchette and South Portland goalkeeper Maizie Savage were named to the first-team.

Cheverus forwards Sophia Monfa and Annie Vigue, midfielder Jillian Foley and back Olivia Vigue, Falmouth midfielder Charlotte Talmadge and back Reese Harder, Portland goalkeeepr Linda Nicholson and Scarborough midfielders Grace Carlista and Maya Taylor and goalkeeper Sophia Rinaldi were second-team selections.

Honorable mentions included Cheverus back Addison Jordan, Deering backs Elise Breiting-Brown and Mya Landry and midfielder Violete Blum Levine, Falmouth back Abigail Pausman, forwards Hadley Perry and Mackenzie VerLee and goalkeeper Emory Westburg, Scarborough back Shay Charsky and forward Emmie Flaker and South Portland forward Marina Bassett, midfielder Emma Travis and back Annie Whitmore.

Deering’s Elsa Freeman was named the SMAA Forward of the Year.

Scarborough’s Emma Blanchette was named SMAA co-Defender of the Year, along with Bailey Hatch of Gorham.

South Portland’s Maizie Savage was chosen SMAA Goalkeeper of the Year.

Scarborough’s Josie Duncan was named SMAA Rookie of the Year.

Falmouth’s Ben Johnson was selected SMAA Coach of the Year.

Cheverus’ Sophia Monfa, Deering’s Lyla Ridge, Portland’s Baleria Yugu and South Portland’s Brooke Lawton were chosen for the SMAA All-Citizenship team.

The SMAA All-Academic team included Cheverus’ Finley Brown, Jillian Foley, Sophia Monfa, Evelyn Rush and Madelyn Tierney, Deering’s Elsa Freeman, Anika Gin, Violet Blum Levine, Emyr Lo and Mya Landry, Falmouth’s Skylar Bush, Sophia Dowling, Sofia Draeger, Jewel Gamedah, Lauren Hazard, Gwen Long, Madison VerLee and Mackenzie VerLee, Portland’s Jane Flynn, Libby Kane, Rosa Slack and Baleria Yugu, Scarborough’s Caroline Benson, Emma Blanchette, Ava Carpenter, Amelia Caruso, Emerson Flaker, Delia Fravert, Elana Jenkins and Megan Rumelhart and South Portland’s Brooke Lawton.

Cape Elizabeth’s Campbell DeGeorge and CC Duryee, Cheverus’ Finley Brown and Annie Vigue, Deering’s Elsa Freeman, Freeport’s Kenzie Cochran, Greely’s Abby Lennox, Molly Partridge and Emma Silver, Portland’s Anneliese Collin, Scarborough’s Delia Fravert and Sophia Rinaldi and Yarmouth’s Taylor Oranellas and Eleanor Ting played for the South team in the Class A/B Senior All-Star Game. The South prevailed, 6-1, behind one goal and two assists from Lennox, a goal and an assist from Partridge and a goal from Freeman.

NYA’s Ella Giguere and Emily Robbins and Waynflete’s Fallon Culley represented the South in the Class C/D Senior All-Star Game. Robbins had four assists to lead the South to a 7-2 victory.

The Class A South regional all-star team featured Cheverus’ Finley Brown and Annie Vigue, Deering’s Elsa Freeman, Falmouth’s Charlotte Talmadge, Portland’s Anneliese Collin and Scarborough’s Delia Fravert and Sophia Rinaldi.

The Class B South regional all-star squad included Cape Elizabeth’s Campbell DeGeorge, CC Duryee and Noelle Mallory, Freeport’s Kenzie Cochran and Silvi Strong, Greely’s Avery Bush, Abby Lennox, Molly Partridge and Emma Silver and Yarmouth’s Taylor Oranellas and Eleanor Ting.

The Class C South regional all-star team featured NYA’s Delphine Daniel, Ella Giguere and Emily Robbins and Waynflete’s Fallon Culley.

All-State and All-New England selections will be named on Dec. 8.

Field hockey

Forecaster Country produced one field hockey state champion, as well as a runner-up, and was well represented in the postseason awards.

In the SMAA, repeat Class A state champion Cheverus placed Sydney Brunelle, Lucy Johnson and Joey Pompeo on the first-team, along with Falmouth’s Ani Bush, Allison Sweetser and Brianna Ter Horst, Portland/Deering’s Maya Zager and Scarborough’s Sabrina Ocampo.

The second-team included Scarborough’s Laine Niles and South Portland/Westbrook’s Mackenzie Hall and Jane Phillips.

Honorable mentions included Cheverus’ Lillian Magda, Falmouth’s Violet Westburg, Portland/Deering’s Emma Walsh, Scarborough’s Ruby Weidner and South Portland/Westbrook’s Chloe Kierstead.

The SMAA All-Rookie team featured Cheverus’ Sadie Collins, Falmouth’s Avary Davis, Portland/Deering’s Alexandra Dunn, Scarborough’s Cassie Niles and South Portland/Westbrook’s Vivian Lolar.

Cheverus’ Lucy Johnson was chosen the SMAA Player of the Year.

Cheverus’ Gabrielle Blais and Lucy Johnson, Falmouth’s Elizabeth Brown, Honorae Montminy, Brianna Ter Horst and Abby Werthmann, Portland’s Erin Bower, Ruby Chase, Josslyn Philbrook, Caitlin Rohde and Lucy Susen and Scarborough’s Hailey French qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

In the WMC, Sally McGrath, Maya Nasveschuk, Erica O’Connor and Celia Zinman of Class B South champion Yarmouth, along with Lizalyn Boudreau, Liza Flower, Emily Groves and Reed Proscia of Freeport, Maya Tracey of Greely and Emma Bowden, Elara Kluck, Kenlie Nadeau and Samantha Poulin of the Gray-New Gloucester/North Yarmouth Academy co-op squad, made the Division I first-team.

Second-teamers included Cape Elizabeth’s Clio Cook-Sharp and Lulu Stoeckelin, Freeport’s Sydney Gelhar and Greely’s Anna Hendry and Anna Mancini.

Freeport’s Lizalyn Boudreau was chosen the WMC Division I Player of the Year.

In Division II, Waynflete’s Sumeya Hussein and Ava Vander Schaaf made the first-team.

Waynflete’s Mya Clark, Chloe Kern and Drew Nelson made the second-team.

Freeport’s Sydney Gelhar, NYA’s Emma Bowden and Greta Tod, Waynflete’s Kadija Ali, Lucia Infantine and Chloe Kern and Yarmouth’s Brooke Abbott, Shea Abbott, Harper Featherstone, Robyn Felmly, Madeline Nieter, Zoe Sammon and Chloe Wright qualified for the WMC All-Academic team.

Cheverus’ Sydney Brunelle, Lucy Johnson, Lillian Magda and Joey Pompeo, Falmouth’s Allison Sweetser, Freeport’s Lizalyn Boudreau and Emily Groves, Portland/Deering’s Emma Walsh, Scarborough’s Sabrina Ocampo and Yarmouth’s Celia Zinman were named to the All-State team.

Last but certainly not least, Cheverus’ Lucy Johnson is a finalist for the Miss Maine Field Hockey award, given to the state’s premier senior player. That award will be announced Dec. 8.

Volleyball

There were no local volleyball champions this season, but it was a memorable season nonetheless, with an abundance of talented players in our midst.

In the SMAA, Cheverus’ Bella Cortez, Deering’s Shea Fenton, Falmouth’s Sofie Asbjornsen and Scarborough’s Olivia Ingream were named to the first-team.

Cheverus’ Mary Hackleman, Deering’s Blake Gayle, Falmouth’s Olive Clark and Hannah Roche, Scarborough’s Madison Clements and South Portland’s Meron Carlisle and Abigail Thayer made the second-team.

Cheverus’ Frida Gray, Deering’s Caroline Chong, Falmouth’s Avery Bakke, Portland’s Asanti Bendasta, Scarborough’s Natalie Moynihan and South Portland’s Elizabeth Arey were named honorable mentions.

Cheverus’ Alaina White, Deering’s Nola Delcourt and Shea Fenton, Falmouth’s Sofie Asbjornsen and Hannah Roche, Portland’s Ava Civiello and Katherine Weed, Scarborough’s Allison Canatsey, Olivia Ingream and Evelyn Winslow and South Portland’s Teta Keza, Sydney Knaide, Abigail Thayer and Linnea Whitton qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

In the WMC, the first-team featured Cape Elizabeth’s Ava Daviault and Amala Rumma, Greely’s Maddie Croteau and Anabella Talley and Yarmouth’s Ella Cameron, Grace Keaney and Alyssa Rousseau.

Cape Elizabeth’s Bell Guerin-Brown, Olive Weyrens and Chloe Wilson, Greely’s Ryley Bonner-Combes, Kylie Greco and Maggie Wilder, NYA’s Eleanor Zuiches and Yarmouth’s Laila Brewer and Norah Lushman made the second-team.

The WMC All-Academic team included Cape Elizabeth’s Luciana Esch Levanos, Celia Linderoth, Mei Martinez, Molly McKibben, Elsie Maxwell, Viviana Wagner and Olive Weyrens, NYA’s Nizzie Hemphill and Yarmouth’s Laila Brewer and Norah Lushman.

Boys’ cross country

Scarborough’s boys’ cross country team won the Class A state title in dramatic fashion and placed Ethan Keller on the SMAA all-star first-team, along with Deering’s Ellis Wood, Portland’s Aran Johnson and South Portland’s Evan Small.

The second-team featured Portland’s Owen Blades, Charlie Jacques, Henry Morrison and Cole Smith and Scarborough’s Atticus Merriam and Baxter Merriam.

Cheverus’ Arman Gurcan, Deering’s Peter Rank, Falmouth’s Frederick Brill, Portland’s Liam Alexander, Scarborough’s Nicholas Koziell and South Portland’s Paul Sames were honorable mentions.

Portland’s Aran Johnson was named SMAA Runner of the Year.

Cheverus’ Cash Kellen, Deering’s Asa Tussing, Falmouth’s Tommaso Bernkopf, Christopher Jaynes, Olin Johnson, Sean Lowery, Elliot Resnick and Luka Topalovic, Portland’s Barrett Chambers, Cedar Conly, Charles Jacques, Aaron Johnson and Henry Morrison, Scarborough’s Samuel Assia, Vincent Caruso, Landen Springer and Ethan Stockwell and South Portland’s Finn Connolly, Sam Stocks and Gus Whited qualified for the SMAA All-Academic team.

In the WMC, Owen Dawson, Alex Gilbert, Ian Guzman and Conner Smith of Class B champion Freeport, along with Greely’s William Coull and Tait Harvey and Waynflete’s Pi Crosby, made the first-team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Liam Nudd, Freeport’s Mungu Tussing and Yarmouth’s Jackie Chalmers, Jeff Owen and Cam Pernal were named to the second-team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Vollie Weiss, Freeport’s Owen Dawson and Conner Smith, NYA’s Leif MacCarthy and Chris Noreika, Waynflete’s Lincoln Clark and Pi Crosby and Yarmouth’s Bryce Arsenault, Chris Irankunda, Henry David Keepes, Jeffrey Owen and Cameron Pernal qualified for the WMC All-Academic team.

Deering’s Ellis Wood, Freeport’s Alex Gilbert and Conner Smith, Portland’s Aran Johnson and Scarborough’s Atticus Merriam were named to the Maine Track and Cross Country Coaches’ Association All-State first-team.

Greely’s William Coull, Portland’s Charlie Jacques, Scarborough’s Ethan Keller and South Portland’s Evan Small were second-team All-State selections.

Girls’ cross country

On the girls’ side, the SMAA first-team included Cheverus’ Allie Schmitt, Falmouth’s Parker Fox and Georgia Moon, Portland’s Samantha Moore and Scarborough’s Laurel Driscoll.

Falmouth’s Elle Foley and Maeve Ginevan, Portland’s Maia Endicott and South Portland’s Julia Tompkins made the second-team.

Cheverus’ Annabel Kimball, Deering’s Charlotte Pelletier, Falmouth’s Haley Barrett, Portland’s Kate Morrison, Scarborough’s Emma Duest and South Portland’s Audrey LeBlue were honorable mentions.

Portland’s Samantha Moore was named SMAA Runner of the Year.

The SMAA All-Academic team included Deering’s Maribel Creek and Zabel Kasabian, Falmouth’s Keira Alcock, Haley Barrett, Maisie Clement, Zora DeSilva, Maeve Ginevan, Adriana Rogow and Elise Tardiff, Portland’s Ava Chadbourne, Maia Endicott, Samantha Moore and Scarlett Rocque and Scarborough’s Rowan Driscoll.

In the WMC, the first-team included Cape Elizabeth’s Hannah Frothingham, Freeport’s Lilah Hall, Lucy Huggett, Ella Oshetski and Josie Spaulding, Greely’s Rowan Barry, Maine Coast Waldorf’s Soren Stark-Chessa and Yarmouth’s Madeleine Jones.

Cape Elizabeth’s Avery Palmore, Greely’s Emma Stein and Sarah Weisz, MCW’s Rahel Delaney, NYA’s Hadley Smith and Waynflete’s Grace Alexander made the second-team.

Cape Elizabeth’s Isabelle Reeves, Freeport’s Josie Spaulding, NYA’s Olivia Hamilton, Waynflete’s Evie Field, Skylar Harris, Ava Jenkins and Leah Kramer and Yarmouth’s Chloe Cady, Maya Faulstich, Emaline Hill, Sierra Hunt, Madeleine Jones and Poloma Kitchens qualified for the WMC All-Academic team.

Freeport’s Lucy Huggett, MCW’s Soren Stark-Chessa, Portland’s Samantha Moore and Scarborough’s Laurel Driscoll were named to the Maine Track and Cross Country Coaches’ Association All-State first-team.

Second-teamers included Cheverus’ Allie Schmitt, Falmouth’s Parker Fox and Georgia Moon, Greely’s Rowan Barry, Waynflete’s Paige Alexander and Yarmouth’s Olivia Wentworth.

Golf

Scarborough’s golf team won the Class A state golf title back in October, with Marc Twombly sharing the individual crown with Greely’s Joe Hansen.

Twombly, along with Cheverus’ Mick Madden and Mathew Paradis, Falmouth’s Anthony Graceffa and Dante Iannetta, Portland’s Lucas Milliken and South Portland’s Evan Campbell, made the SMAA Northern Division all-star team.

Cheverus’ Liam Cloutier, Portland’s Adam Paradise and Scarborough’s Keenan Buteau, Nic Harmon and Erik Swenson were named to the second-team.

In the SMAA Central Division, Greely’s Joe Hansen made the first-team.

Greely’s Brogan Raftice was named to the second-team.

Class A champion Carley Iannetta of Falmouth and Greely’s Karinna Beacham made the SMAA girls’ all-star team.

The SMAA All-Academic squad included Cheverus’ Aaron Goodman, Christina Lapoint and Andrew Reilly, Falmouth’s Cooper Durepo, Isaac Laliberte, Vincent Mazurenko, Luka Roediger, Maxwell Shapiro and Jack Turgeon, Portland’s Lucas Milliken, Adam Paradise and Ash Saenz, Scarborough’s Camden Zsiga and South Portland’s Evan Campbell and Carmine Soucy.

In the WMC, Ryan Savona of conference champion Freeport and Yarmouth’s Colby Carnes were named to the Class B first-team.

The Class C first-team included NYA’s Devin Dube, Cam Gardiner, Sawyer Hebert, Cayne Leive and Deagan Nadeau.

Cape Elizabeth’s Brady Hanisko and Nate Hanisko, Freeport’s Zoe Blair, Ansel Goode, Mary MacDonald and Sofia Pattershall, NYA’s Cayne Leive and Yarmouth’s Chris Augur and Hugh O’Donnell qualified for the WMC All-Academic team.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

